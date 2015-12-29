Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.60 00.90/01.30 00.90/01.30 04.95% 04.95% 04.95% (Dec 28) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.97% 04.97% 04.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.75/33.75 66.25/68.25 100.75/102.75 140.25/142.25 1100 31.75/32.75 66.25/67.75 100.75/102.75 140.25/142.25 1200 31.50/33.50 66.00/68.00 100.50/102.50 139.75/141.75 1300 31.25/32.75 65.75/67.75 100.50/102.50 139.75/141.75 1400 31.50/32.50 66.00/67.50 100.50/102.50 140.00/142.00 1500 31.50/32.50 66.00/67.50 100.50/102.50 140.00/142.00 1600 31.50/32.50 66.00/67.50 100.50/102.50 140.25/142.20 1715 31.50/32.50 66.25/67.75 100.75/102.25 140.00/142.00 (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 33.00/34.50 67.50/69.50 102.00/104.00 142.00/144.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.00/178.00 209.75/211.75 242.50/244.50 280.25/282.25 1100 175.75/177.75 209.25/211.25 241.75/243.75 279.50/281.50 1200 175.50/177.50 209.00/211.00 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 1300 175.75/177.75 209.50/211.50 242.25/244.25 279.75/281.75 1400 175.50/177.50 209.00/211.00 241.50/243.50 279.00/281.00 1500 175.50/177.50 209.00/211.00 241.50/243.50 279.25/281.25 1600 176.00/178.00 209.50/211.50 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 1715 175.75/177.75 209.50/211.50 242.25/244.25 280.00/282.00 (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 178.00/180.00 211.75/213.75 244.50/246.50 282.25/284.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 315.00/317.00 347.50/349.50 385.50/387.50 418.50/420.50 1100 314.25/316.25 346.75/348.75 384.50/386.50 417.50/419.50 1200 314.00/316.00 346.50/348.50 384.50/386.50 417.50/419.50 1300 314.00/316.00 346.25/348.25 384.00/386.00 417.00/419.00 1400 313.50/315.50 346.00/348.00 384.00/386.00 417.00/419.00 1500 314.00/316.00 346.50/348.50 384.50/386.50 417.50/419.50 1600 314.25/316.20 347.00/349.00 385.00/387.00 418.00/420.00 1715 314.75/316.75 347.50/349.50 385.50/387.50 418.50/420.50 (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 317.00/319.00 349.50/351.50 387.50/389.50 00.75/01.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.21% 6.17% 6.15% 6.48% 6.41% 6.37% 1100 6.12% 6.14% 6.15% 6.47% 6.40% 6.35% 1200 6.16% 6.14% 6.13% 6.45% 6.39% 6.35% 1300 6.07% 6.12% 6.14% 6.45% 6.40% 6.36% 1400 6.07% 6.12% 6.14% 6.47% 6.39% 6.35% 1500 6.07% 6.12% 6.13% 6.46% 6.38% 6.34% 1600 6.07% 6.12% 6.13% 6.47% 6.40% 6.36% 1715 6.07% 6.14% 6.13% 6.46% 6.39% 6.36% (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 6.20% 6.19% 6.17% 6.52% 6.45% 6.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.34% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.32% 1100 6.33% 6.32% 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.31% 1200 6.33% 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.33% 6.31% 1300 6.34% 6.33% 6.32% 6.33% 6.32% 6.30% 1400 6.33% 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.30% 1500 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.33% 6.30% 1600 6.33% 6.32% 6.33% 6.34% 6.34% 6.31% 1715 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.34% 6.32% (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 6.39% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.3950/66.4050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com