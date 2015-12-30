Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.50 00.90/01.30 03.60/05.20 04.94% 04.94% 04.94% (Dec 29) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.97% 04.97% 04.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.25/28.25 61.00/63.00 95.50/97.50 135.00/137.00 1100 27.00/28.00 61.50/63.00 96.00/98.00 135.50/137.50 1200 26.75/28.25 61.25/63.25 95.75/97.75 135.25/137.25 1300 26.75/28.25 61.25/63.25 95.75/97.75 135.25/137.25 1400 26.75/28.25 61.25/63.25 95.75/97.75 135.25/137.20 1500 26.50/28.00 61.00/63.00 95.50/97.50 135.00/137.00 1600 26.50/28.50 61.25/63.25 96.00/98.00 135.25/137.25 1715 26.75/28.75 61.25/63.25 96.00/98.00 135.00/137.00 (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 31.50/32.50 66.25/67.75 100.75/102.25 140.00/142.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 170.75/172.75 204.50/206.50 237.25/239.25 275.00/277.00 1100 171.25/173.20 205.00/207.00 237.75/239.70 275.25/277.20 1200 171.00/173.00 204.75/206.75 237.50/239.50 275.25/277.25 1300 171.00/173.00 204.75/206.75 237.50/239.50 275.25/277.25 1400 171.00/173.00 204.75/206.70 237.50/239.50 275.25/277.20 1500 170.75/172.75 204.50/206.50 237.25/239.25 275.00/277.00 1600 171.00/173.00 204.75/206.75 237.50/239.50 275.25/277.25 1715 170.75/172.75 204.25/206.25 237.00/239.00 274.75/276.75 (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 175.75/177.75 209.50/211.50 242.25/244.25 280.00/282.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 309.75/311.75 342.50/344.50 380.50/382.50 413.50/415.50 1100 310.00/312.00 342.75/344.70 380.50/382.50 413.50/415.50 1200 310.00/312.00 342.75/344.75 380.50/382.50 413.50/415.50 1300 310.00/312.00 342.75/344.75 380.50/382.50 413.50/415.50 1400 310.25/312.20 343.00/345.00 381.00/383.00 414.00/416.00 1500 310.00/312.00 342.75/344.75 380.50/382.50 413.50/415.50 1600 310.00/312.00 342.75/344.75 380.50/382.50 413.50/415.50 1715 309.50/311.50 342.25/344.25 380.00/382.00 413.00/415.00 (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 314.75/316.75 347.50/349.50 385.50/387.50 418.50/420.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.02% 6.08% 6.15% 6.43% 6.37% 6.34% 1100 6.07% 6.11% 6.19% 6.45% 6.39% 6.35% 1200 6.07% 6.11% 6.17% 6.44% 6.38% 6.35% 1300 6.07% 6.11% 6.17% 6.44% 6.38% 6.35% 1400 6.06% 6.11% 6.17% 6.44% 6.37% 6.34% 1500 6.02% 6.09% 6.16% 6.43% 6.37% 6.34% 1600 6.07% 6.12% 6.19% 6.45% 6.38% 6.35% 1715 6.11% 6.11% 6.19% 6.43% 6.37% 6.34% (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 6.07% 6.14% 6.13% 6.46% 6.39% 6.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.33% 6.30% 1100 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 1200 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 1300 6.33% 6.32% 6.33% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 1400 6.33% 6.32% 6.33% 6.34% 6.33% 6.31% 1500 6.33% 6.32% 6.33% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 1600 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.31% 1715 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.32% 6.30% (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.34% 6.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.3875/66.3975 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com