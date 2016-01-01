Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/05.50 03.50/05.50 N/A 04.81% 04.81% N/A (Dec 30) 1000 04.50/06.50 00.90/01.30 03.60/05.20 04.94% 04.94% 04.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/28.50 61.00/63.00 95.50/97.50 134.50/136.50 1100 26.50/27.50 61.00/62.50 95.50/97.50 134.50/136.50 1200 26.50/27.50 60.75/62.25 95.00/97.00 134.00/136.00 1300 26.00/27.50 60.50/62.50 95.00/97.00 133.50/135.50 1400 26.50/27.50 60.50/62.00 94.50/96.50 133.50/135.50 1500 26.50/27.50 60.50/62.00 94.50/96.50 133.50/135.50 1600 26.00/27.50 60.50/62.50 95.00/97.00 133.50/135.50 1715 26.50/27.50 60.75/62.25 94.75/96.75 133.75/135.75 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 26.75/28.75 61.25/63.25 96.00/98.00 135.00/137.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 170.25/172.20 204.00/206.00 236.75/238.70 274.25/276.20 1100 170.00/172.00 203.50/205.50 236.00/238.00 273.50/275.50 1200 169.50/171.50 203.00/205.00 235.50/237.50 273.00/275.00 1300 169.25/171.25 202.50/204.50 235.00/237.00 272.50/274.50 1400 169.00/171.00 202.50/204.50 235.00/237.00 272.50/274.50 1500 169.00/171.00 202.50/204.50 235.00/237.00 272.50/274.50 1600 169.25/171.25 202.50/204.50 235.00/237.00 272.50/274.50 1715 169.50/171.50 203.00/205.00 235.50/237.50 273.25/275.25 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 170.75/172.75 204.25/206.25 237.00/239.00 274.75/276.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 309.00/311.00 341.75/343.70 379.50/381.50 412.50/414.50 1100 308.00/310.00 340.50/342.50 378.50/380.50 411.50/413.50 1200 307.50/309.50 340.00/342.00 377.75/379.75 410.50/412.50 1300 307.00/309.00 339.50/341.50 377.25/379.25 410.00/412.00 1400 307.00/309.00 339.50/341.50 377.25/379.25 410.00/412.00 1500 307.00/309.00 339.50/341.50 377.25/379.25 410.00/412.00 1600 307.00/309.00 339.50/341.50 377.25/379.25 410.00/412.00 1715 308.00/310.00 340.50/342.50 378.50/380.50 411.50/413.50 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 309.50/311.50 342.25/344.25 380.00/382.00 413.00/415.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.06% 6.09% 6.15% 6.41% 6.35% 6.33% 1100 5.99% 6.07% 6.16% 6.41% 6.35% 6.32% 1200 5.98% 6.05% 6.13% 6.39% 6.33% 6.31% 1300 5.96% 6.06% 6.14% 6.39% 6.34% 6.30% 1400 5.98% 6.04% 6.12% 6.38% 6.33% 6.30% 1500 5.98% 6.04% 6.11% 6.38% 6.33% 6.30% 1600 5.96% 6.06% 6.14% 6.38% 6.33% 6.30% 1715 5.99% 6.06% 6.13% 6.40% 6.35% 6.32% (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 6.11% 6.11% 6.19% 6.43% 6.37% 6.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.31% 6.30% 6.31% 6.32% 6.31% 6.29% 1100 6.30% 6.29% 6.30% 6.31% 6.31% 6.28% 1200 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 6.30% 6.30% 6.27% 1300 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 6.30% 6.30% 6.27% 1400 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 6.30% 6.30% 6.27% 1500 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 6.30% 6.30% 6.27% 1600 6.29% 6.29% 6.29% 6.30% 6.30% 6.27% 1715 6.30% 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.30% (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.32% 6.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.1500/66.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com