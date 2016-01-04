Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.90/01.30 N/A N/A 04.96% (Dec 31) 1000 03.50/05.50 03.50/05.50 N/A 04.81% 04.81% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/26.50 59.50/61.50 94.00/96.00 133.00/135.00 1100 25.25/26.75 59.75/61.75 94.25/96.25 133.00/135.00 1200 25.50/26.50 59.75/61.25 93.75/95.75 132.75/134.70 1300 25.50/26.50 59.75/61.25 93.75/95.75 132.75/134.70 1400 25.50/26.50 59.50/61.00 93.75/95.75 132.75/134.75 1500 25.50/26.50 59.75/61.25 93.75/95.75 132.75/134.75 1600 25.50/26.50 59.75/61.25 93.75/95.75 132.75/134.75 1715 25.50/26.50 60.00/61.50 94.00/96.00 133.00/135.00 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 26.50/27.50 60.75/62.25 94.75/96.75 133.75/135.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.50/170.50 202.00/204.00 234.50/236.50 272.50/274.50 1100 168.50/170.50 202.00/204.00 234.00/236.00 272.00/274.00 1200 168.50/170.50 202.00/204.00 234.50/236.50 272.25/274.20 1300 168.50/170.50 202.00/204.00 234.50/236.50 272.25/274.20 1400 168.50/170.50 202.00/204.00 234.50/236.50 272.25/274.25 1500 168.50/170.50 202.00/204.00 234.50/236.50 272.25/274.25 1600 168.50/170.50 202.00/204.00 234.50/236.50 272.25/274.25 1715 168.75/170.75 202.50/204.50 235.25/237.25 273.00/275.00 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 169.50/171.50 203.00/205.00 235.50/237.50 273.25/275.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 307.00/309.00 339.50/341.50 377.50/379.50 410.50/412.50 1100 307.00/309.00 339.00/341.00 377.00/379.00 410.00/412.00 1200 307.00/309.00 339.50/341.50 377.50/379.50 410.50/412.50 1300 307.00/309.00 339.50/341.50 377.50/379.50 410.50/412.50 1400 307.00/309.00 339.50/341.50 377.50/379.50 410.50/412.50 1500 307.00/309.00 339.50/341.50 377.50/379.50 410.50/412.50 1600 307.00/309.00 339.50/341.50 377.50/379.50 410.50/412.50 1715 308.00/310.00 340.50/342.50 378.50/380.50 411.50/413.50 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 308.00/310.00 340.50/342.50 378.50/380.50 411.50/413.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.98% 6.08% 6.17% 6.41% 6.35% 6.32% 1100 6.02% 6.10% 6.18% 6.41% 6.35% 6.32% 1200 6.01% 6.07% 6.15% 6.40% 6.35% 6.32% 1300 6.01% 6.06% 6.14% 6.40% 6.35% 6.32% 1400 6.00% 6.05% 6.15% 6.40% 6.35% 6.32% 1500 6.01% 6.07% 6.15% 6.40% 6.35% 6.32% 1600 6.01% 6.07% 6.15% 6.40% 6.35% 6.32% 1715 6.03% 6.10% 6.17% 6.42% 6.37% 6.34% (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 5.99% 6.06% 6.13% 6.40% 6.35% 6.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.31% 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.30% 1100 6.29% 6.30% 6.32% 6.32% 6.31% 6.29% 1200 6.31% 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.29% 1300 6.30% 6.30% 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.29% 1400 6.30% 6.30% 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.29% 1500 6.30% 6.30% 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.29% 1600 6.30% 6.30% 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.29% 1715 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.35% 6.34% 6.31% (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 6.30% 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.1350/66.1450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com