Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 0.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.95% 04.95% 04.95% (Jan 1) 1000 N/A N/A 00.90/01.30 N/A N/A 04.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/26.50 59.00/61.00 93.50/95.50 132.50/134.50 1100 24.75/26.25 59.25/61.25 93.75/95.75 132.75/134.75 1200 25.25/25.75 59.60/60.60 94.25/95.25 133.25/134.25 1300 24.75/26.25 59.25/61.25 94.00/96.00 133.25/135.25 1400 24.75/26.25 59.25/61.25 93.75/95.75 132.50/134.50 1500 24.75/26.25 59.25/61.25 93.75/95.75 132.50/134.50 1600 25.30/25.50 60.90/61.40 95.25/96.00 134.00/135.00 1715 25.00/26.00 59.50/61.00 94.00/96.00 133.00/135.00 (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 25.50/26.50 60.00/61.50 94.00/96.00 133.00/135.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.25/170.25 202.00/204.00 234.75/236.75 272.50/274.50 1100 168.75/170.75 202.50/204.50 235.50/237.50 273.50/275.50 1200 169.50/170.50 203.00/205.00 236.00/238.00 274.00/276.00 1300 169.25/171.25 203.00/205.00 236.00/238.00 274.00/276.00 1400 168.50/170.50 202.50/204.50 235.50/237.50 273.50/275.50 1500 168.50/170.50 202.50/204.50 235.50/237.50 273.50/275.50 1600 169.75/170.75 203.50/204.50 236.50/237.50 274.25/275.25 1715 169.00/171.00 203.00/205.00 236.00/238.00 274.00/276.00 (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 168.75/170.75 202.50/204.50 235.25/237.25 273.00/275.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 307.25/309.25 340.00/342.00 378.00/380.00 411.00/413.00 1100 308.50/310.50 341.50/343.50 379.50/381.50 412.50/414.50 1200 309.00/311.00 342.00/344.00 380.25/382.25 413.50/415.50 1300 309.00/311.00 341.75/343.75 379.75/381.75 413.00/415.00 1400 308.25/310.25 341.00/343.00 379.00/381.00 412.00/414.00 1500 308.50/310.50 341.50/343.50 379.50/381.50 412.50/414.50 1600 309.00/310.00 341.75/342.75 379.50/380.50 414.00/416.00 1715 308.75/310.75 341.75/343.75 379.75/381.75 413.00/415.00 (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 308.00/310.00 340.50/342.50 378.50/380.50 411.50/413.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.10% 6.11% 6.20% 6.42% 6.37% 6.34% 1100 6.11% 6.13% 6.21% 6.43% 6.38% 6.35% 1200 6.10% 6.12% 6.21% 6.43% 6.39% 6.36% 1300 6.11% 6.13% 6.22% 6.45% 6.40% 6.36% 1400 6.10% 6.12% 6.19% 6.41% 6.36% 6.34% 1500 6.10% 6.12% 6.19% 6.41% 6.36% 6.34% 1600 6.14% 6.20% 6.25% 6.45% 6.39% 6.35% 1715 6.10% 6.12% 6.21% 6.42% 6.37% 6.35% (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 6.03% 6.10% 6.17% 6.42% 6.37% 6.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.30% 1100 6.34% 6.34% 6.35% 6.36% 6.35% 6.31% 1200 6.35% 6.35% 6.36% 6.36% 6.36% 6.33% 1300 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.36% 6.35% 6.32% 1400 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.29% 1500 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.35% 6.34% 6.30% 1600 6.34% 6.33% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 1715 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.31% (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.35% 6.34% 6.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6100/66.6200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com