Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 0.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.94% 04.94% 04.94% (Jan 4) 1000 01.80/02.80 0.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.95% 04.95% 04.95% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.75/25.25 58.25/60.25 93.00/95.00 132.00/134.00 1100 24.25/25.25 58.75/60.25 93.25/95.25 132.00/134.00 1200 24.00/25.00 58.65/59.65 93.50/94.50 131.50/133.50 1300 23.75/25.25 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 131.75/133.75 1400 23.75/25.25 58.50/60.50 93.25/95.25 132.00/134.00 1500 23.75/25.25 58.50/60.50 93.25/95.25 132.00/134.00 1600 23.75/24.75 58.25/59.75 93.00/95.00 131.75/133.75 1715 23.50/25.00 58.25/60.25 93.00/95.00 132.00/134.00 (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 25.00/26.00 59.50/61.00 94.00/96.00 133.00/135.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.00/170.00 202.00/204.00 235.00/237.00 273.00/275.00 1100 167.75/169.75 201.50/203.50 234.50/236.50 272.50/274.50 1200 167.50/169.50 201.50/203.50 234.50/236.50 272.50/274.50 1300 168.00/170.00 201.75/203.75 234.75/236.75 272.75/274.75 1400 167.75/169.75 201.50/203.50 234.25/236.25 272.25/274.25 1500 167.75/169.70 201.50/203.50 234.50/236.50 272.50/274.50 1600 167.50/169.50 201.50/203.50 234.50/236.50 272.50/274.50 1715 168.00/170.00 202.00/204.00 235.00/237.00 273.00/275.00 (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 169.00/171.00 203.00/205.00 236.00/238.00 274.00/276.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 308.00/310.00 341.00/343.00 379.25/381.25 412.50/414.50 1100 307.50/309.50 340.25/342.25 378.25/380.25 411.50/413.50 1200 307.50/309.50 340.50/342.50 378.75/380.75 412.00/414.00 1300 307.75/309.75 341.50/343.50 379.00/381.00 412.00/414.00 1400 307.25/309.25 340.25/342.25 378.25/380.25 411.50/413.50 1500 307.50/309.50 340.25/342.20 378.25/380.20 411.50/413.50 1600 307.25/309.25 340.00/342.00 378.25/380.25 411.50/413.50 1715 308.00/310.00 341.00/343.00 379.25/381.25 412.50/414.50 (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 308.75/310.75 341.75/343.75 379.75/381.75 413.00/415.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.13% 6.14% 6.24% 6.44% 6.39% 6.37% 1100 6.17% 6.16% 6.25% 6.43% 6.38% 6.35% 1200 6.11% 6.13% 6.22% 6.41% 6.36% 6.34% 1300 6.14% 6.16% 6.23% 6.43% 6.39% 6.36% 1400 6.13% 6.15% 6.24% 6.42% 6.37% 6.34% 1500 6.13% 6.15% 6.24% 6.42% 6.36% 6.33% 1600 6.07% 6.11% 6.22% 6.41% 6.36% 6.34% 1715 6.09% 6.13% 6.23% 6.43% 6.38% 6.35% (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 6.10% 6.12% 6.21% 6.42% 6.37% 6.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.35% 6.36% 6.37% 6.36% 6.32% 1100 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.35% 6.34% 6.31% 1200 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.35% 6.34% 6.31% 1300 6.34% 6.34% 6.35% 6.37% 6.35% 6.31% 1400 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 1500 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.29% 1600 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 1715 6.34% 6.34% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.31% (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5875/66.5975 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com