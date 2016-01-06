Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 0.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.92% 04.92% 04.92% (Jan 5) 1000 01.80/02.80 0.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.94% 04.94% 04.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.00 57.00/59.00 91.75/93.75 130.75/132.75 1100 22.50/24.00 57.00/59.00 91.75/93.75 130.50/132.50 1200 22.50/24.00 57.25/59.25 92.00/94.00 131.00/133.00 1300 22.50/24.00 57.25/59.25 92.00/94.00 131.00/133.00 1400 22.25/24.25 56.75/58.75 91.50/93.50 130.50/132.50 1500 22.50/24.00 57.25/59.25 92.00/94.00 130.50/132.50 1600 22.50/24.00 57.00/59.00 91.50/93.50 130.25/132.25 1715 22.50/24.00 57.25/59.25 92.00/94.00 130.50/132.50 (C1osing Jan 5) 1715 23.50/25.00 58.25/60.25 93.00/95.00 132.00/134.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 166.75/168.75 200.75/202.75 233.50/235.50 271.50/273.50 1100 166.50/168.50 200.50/202.50 233.50/235.50 271.50/273.50 1200 167.00/169.00 201.00/203.00 234.00/236.00 271.75/273.75 1300 167.00/169.00 201.00/203.00 234.00/236.00 272.00/274.00 1400 166.50/168.50 200.50/202.50 233.50/235.50 271.50/273.50 1500 166.75/168.75 200.75/202.75 233.75/235.75 271.75/273.75 1600 166.25/168.25 200.25/202.25 233.25/235.25 271.25/273.25 1715 166.50/168.50 200.50/202.50 233.50/235.50 271.50/273.50 (C1osing Jan 5) 1715 168.00/170.00 202.00/204.00 235.00/237.00 273.00/275.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 306.50/308.50 339.25/341.25 377.25/379.25 410.50/412.50 1100 306.50/308.50 339.25/341.25 377.25/379.25 410.50/412.50 1200 306.50/308.50 339.25/341.25 377.25/379.25 410.50/412.50 1300 307.00/309.00 340.00/342.00 378.25/380.25 411.50/413.50 1400 306.50/308.50 339.50/341.50 377.50/379.50 410.50/412.50 1500 306.75/308.75 339.75/341.75 377.75/379.75 411.00/413.00 1600 306.25/308.25 339.25/341.25 377.50/379.50 410.75/412.75 1715 306.50/308.50 339.50/341.50 377.75/379.75 411.00/413.00 (C1osing Jan 5) 1715 308.00/310.00 341.00/343.00 379.25/381.25 412.50/414.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.08% 6.10% 6.26% 6.41% 6.36% 6.33% 1100 6.08% 6.11% 6.25% 6.40% 6.36% 6.33% 1200 6.09% 6.12% 6.27% 6.42% 6.37% 6.34% 1300 6.10% 6.13% 6.28% 6.43% 6.38% 6.35% 1400 6.06% 6.07% 6.24% 6.39% 6.35% 6.32% 1500 6.09% 6.12% 6.25% 6.40% 6.36% 6.33% 1600 6.08% 6.10% 6.23% 6.38% 6.34% 6.32% 1715 6.09% 6.12% 6.25% 6.39% 6.34% 6.32% (C1osing Jan 5) 1715 6.09% 6.13% 6.23% 6.43% 6.38% 6.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 1100 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 1200 6.33% 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.32% 6.28% 1300 6.33% 6.33% 6.34% 6.35% 6.34% 6.31% 1400 6.31% 6.31% 6.32% 6.33% 6.32% 6.28% 1500 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 1600 6.31% 6.31% 6.32% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 1715 6.31% 6.31% 6.32% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% (C1osing Jan 5) 1715 6.34% 6.34% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8200/66.8300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com