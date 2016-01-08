Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.60/05.60 2.70/04.20 00.90/01.40 04.93% 04.93% 04.93% (Jan 7) 1000 03.65/05.15 0.90/01.40 02.75/03.75 04.98% 04.91% 05.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.50/19.50 53.00/54.50 87.50/89.50 125.50/127.50 1100 18.25/19.25 53.00/54.00 87.50/89.00 125.25/127.25 1200 18.25/19.75 53.00/55.00 87.75/89.75 125.75/127.75 1300 18.50/19.50 53.00/54.50 87.75/89.25 125.50/127.50 1400 18.50/19.50 53.00/54.50 87.50/89.00 125.50/127.50 1500 18.50/19.50 53.00/54.50 87.50/89.00 125.50/127.50 1600 18.50/19.50 53.00/54.50 87.50/89.00 125.50/127.50 1715 18.50/19.50 53.00/54.50 87.50/89.00 125.50/127.50 (C1osing Jan 7) 1715 19.50/20.50 54.00/55.50 88.50/90.50 127.00/129.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.50/163.50 195.50/197.50 228.50/230.50 266.50/268.50 1100 161.25/163.25 195.25/197.25 228.00/230.00 266.00/268.00 1200 161.75/163.75 195.75/197.75 228.75/230.75 267.00/269.00 1300 161.50/163.50 195.50/197.50 228.75/230.75 267.00/269.00 1400 161.50/163.50 195.50/197.50 228.50/230.50 266.50/268.50 1500 161.50/163.50 195.50/197.50 228.50/230.50 266.50/268.50 1600 161.50/163.50 195.50/197.50 228.50/230.50 266.75/268.75 1715 161.50/163.50 195.50/197.50 228.50/230.50 266.50/268.50 (C1osing Jan 7) 1715 163.00/165.00 197.00/199.00 230.00/232.00 268.00/270.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 301.25/303.25 334.00/336.00 372.00/374.00 405.00/407.00 1100 301.00/303.00 334.00/336.00 372.00/374.00 405.00/407.00 1200 302.00/304.00 335.00/337.00 373.00/375.00 406.00/408.00 1300 302.00/304.00 335.00/337.00 373.00/375.00 406.00/408.00 1400 301.50/303.50 334.50/336.50 372.50/374.50 405.50/407.50 1500 301.50/303.50 334.50/336.50 372.50/374.50 405.50/407.50 1600 301.75/303.75 335.00/337.00 373.00/375.00 406.00/408.00 1715 301.50/303.50 334.50/336.50 372.50/374.50 405.50/407.50 (C1osing Jan 7) 1715 303.00/305.00 336.00/338.00 374.00/376.00 407.00/409.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.13% 6.14% 6.28% 6.39% 6.35% 6.33% 1100 6.08% 6.11% 6.26% 6.37% 6.33% 6.31% 1200 6.15% 6.15% 6.29% 6.40% 6.35% 6.33% 1300 6.13% 6.13% 6.27% 6.38% 6.34% 6.32% 1400 6.12% 6.12% 6.26% 6.38% 6.34% 6.32% 1500 6.12% 6.11% 6.25% 6.38% 6.33% 6.31% 1600 6.12% 6.12% 6.26% 6.38% 6.34% 6.32% 1715 6.13% 6.13% 6.26% 6.39% 6.35% 6.32% (C1osing Jan 7) 1715 6.08% 6.10% 6.24% 6.38% 6.33% 6.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.28% 1100 6.30% 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.31% 6.27% 1200 6.32% 6.33% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.29% 1300 6.32% 6.33% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.29% 1400 6.31% 6.31% 6.32% 6.33% 6.31% 6.27% 1500 6.30% 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.31% 6.27% 1600 6.31% 6.32% 6.33% 6.34% 6.32% 6.28% 1715 6.32% 6.32% 6.33% 6.34% 6.32% 6.28% (C1osing Jan 7) 1715 6.30% 6.30% 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% 6.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6300/66.6400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com