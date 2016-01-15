Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/07.00 00.90/01.40 03.60/05.60 04.89% 04.89% 04.89% (Jan 13) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.92% 04.92% 04.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.00 46.25/47.75 81.50/83.00 119.50/121.50 1100 11.00/12.00 46.25/48.25 81.50/83.50 119.50/121.50 1200 11.00/12.00 46.25/48.25 81.50/83.50 119.50/121.50 1300 11.00/12.00 46.00/48.00 81.00/83.00 119.00/121.00 1400 11.25/12.25 46.25/47.75 81.50/83.00 119.50/121.50 1500 10.75/12.25 46.00/48.00 81.25/83.25 119.50/121.50 1600 11.50/12.50 46.00/48.00 81.00/83.00 119.00/121.00 1715 11.25/12.25 46.25/47.75 81.50/83.00 119.25/121.25 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 15.50/17.00 50.50/52.50 85.50/87.50 123.75/125.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.75/157.75 190.00/192.00 223.25/225.25 261.25/263.25 1100 155.50/157.50 189.50/191.50 222.75/224.75 260.75/262.75 1200 155.50/157.50 189.75/191.75 223.00/225.00 261.00/263.00 1300 155.25/157.25 189.25/191.25 222.50/224.50 260.75/262.75 1400 155.75/157.75 189.75/191.75 222.75/224.75 261.00/263.00 1500 155.75/157.75 189.75/191.75 223.25/225.25 261.50/263.50 1600 155.25/157.25 189.50/191.50 222.75/224.75 261.00/263.00 1715 155.50/157.50 189.50/191.50 222.50/224.50 260.75/262.75 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 159.75/161.75 193.75/195.75 226.75/228.75 264.75/266.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 296.50/298.50 329.25/331.25 367.00/369.00 400.00/402.00 1100 295.75/297.75 328.50/330.50 366.25/368.25 399.00/401.00 1200 296.00/298.00 329.00/331.00 366.75/368.75 399.50/401.50 1300 295.50/297.50 328.50/330.50 366.25/368.25 399.00/401.00 1400 296.00/298.00 328.50/330.50 366.25/368.25 399.00/401.00 1500 296.25/298.25 329.00/331.00 366.75/368.75 399.50/401.50 1600 295.75/297.75 328.50/330.50 366.25/368.25 398.50/400.50 1715 295.75/297.75 328.25/330.25 366.00/368.00 398.50/400.50 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 299.75/301.75 332.75/334.75 370.75/372.75 403.50/405.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.23% 6.21% 6.42% 6.43% 6.38% 6.35% 1100 6.27% 6.24% 6.43% 6.43% 6.37% 6.34% 1200 6.27% 6.24% 6.43% 6.43% 6.38% 6.35% 1300 6.24% 6.21% 6.41% 6.42% 6.37% 6.34% 1400 6.24% 6.22% 6.42% 6.43% 6.38% 6.34% 1500 6.23% 6.21% 6.41% 6.43% 6.37% 6.35% 1600 6.24% 6.19% 6.39% 6.40% 6.36% 6.33% 1715 6.23% 6.20% 6.39% 6.41% 6.35% 6.32% (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 6.26% 6.23% 6.40% 6.44% 6.38% 6.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.31% 6.26% 1100 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.30% 6.25% 1200 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.31% 6.26% 1300 6.34% 6.33% 6.34% 6.33% 6.31% 6.25% 1400 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.30% 6.24% 1500 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.30% 6.24% 1600 6.32% 6.32% 6.32% 6.31% 6.28% 6.23% 1715 6.31% 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% 6.28% 6.22% (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 6.34% 6.34% 6.35% 6.35% 6.33% 6.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.2900/67.3000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com