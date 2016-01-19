Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 0.90/01.40 N/A N/A 04.86% (Jan 15) 1000 04.00/05.00 04.00/05.00 N/A 05.42% 05.42% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.00 45.50/47.00 81.50/83.00 120.00/122.00 1100 10.50/11.00 46.00/46.75 82.00/83.00 120.75/121.75 1200 10.00/11.50 45.50/47.00 81.25/83.25 119.75/121.75 1300 10.25/11.75 45.75/47.25 81.50/83.00 120.00/122.00 1400 10.50/11.00 45.50/46.50 81.50/82.50 120.50/121.50 1500 10.25/11.25 45.75/47.25 81.50/83.00 120.00/122.00 1600 10.00/11.50 45.50/47.50 81.50/83.50 120.00/122.00 1715 10.50/11.50 45.75/47.25 81.50/83.00 120.00/122.00 (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 11.50/12.50 47.00.48.50 82.75/84.25 121.25/123.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.50/158.50 191.25/193.25 225.00/227.00 263.50/265.50 1100 157.25/158.75 191.75/193.25 225.25/226.75 263.75/265.25 1200 156.00/158.00 190.50/192.50 224.00/226.00 262.00/264.00 1300 156.50/158.50 190.75/192.70 224.25/226.20 262.75/264.70 1400 157.00/158.00 191.00/193.00 224.50/226.50 262.75/264.75 1500 156.50/158.50 190.75/192.75 224.25/226.25 262.50/264.50 1600 156.50/158.50 191.00/193.00 224.50/226.50 262.75/264.75 1715 156.50/158.50 191.00/193.00 224.50/226.50 263.00/265.00 (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 157.50/159.50 191.75/193.75 225.00/227.00 263.25/265.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 298.50/300.50 331.50/333.50 369.50/371.50 402.50/404.50 1100 299.00/300.50 332.00/333.50 370.00/371.50 403.00/404.50 1200 297.25/299.25 330.25/332.25 368.25/370.25 401.00/403.00 1300 298.00/300.00 330.75/332.70 368.75/370.70 401.50/403.50 1400 298.00/300.00 330.75/332.75 368.75/370.75 401.50/403.50 1500 297.50/299.50 330.25/332.25 368.25/370.25 401.00/403.00 1600 297.75/299.75 330.75/332.75 368.75/370.75 401.50/403.50 1715 298.00/300.00 330.75/332.75 368.75/370.75 401.50/403.50 (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 298.50/300.50 331.25/333.25 369.25/371.25 402.00/404.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.25% 6.26% 6.47% 6.47% 6.42% 6.40% 1100 6.28% 6.28% 6.48% 6.49% 6.43% 6.40% 1200 6.26% 6.25% 6.46% 6.45% 6.39% 6.37% 1300 6.30% 6.26% 6.47% 6.47% 6.41% 6.38% 1400 6.23% 6.23% 6.46% 6.47% 6.41% 6.38% 1500 6.28% 6.25% 6.46% 6.46% 6.40% 6.37% 1600 6.28% 6.27% 6.46% 6.46% 6.40% 6.37% 1715 6.29% 6.25% 6.46% 6.46% 6.40% 6.37% (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 6.30% 6.27% 6.47% 6.47% 6.40% 6.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.38% 6.37% 6.37% 6.36% 6.33% 6.27% 1100 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.36% 6.33% 6.28% 1200 6.34% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 6.25% 1300 6.36% 6.36% 6.36% 6.34% 6.31% 6.26% 1400 6.36% 6.36% 6.36% 6.34% 6.31% 6.26% 1500 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 6.24% 1600 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 6.25% 1715 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 6.33% 6.30% 6.25% (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 6.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.6775/67.6875 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com