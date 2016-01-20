Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 0.90/01.40 04.85% 04.85% 04.85% (Jan 18) 1000 N/A N/A 0.90/01.40 N/A N/A 04.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.50/10.50 44.75/46.25 80.50/82.00 119.00/121.00 1100 09.50/10.50 44.75/46.25 80.50/82.00 119.00/121.00 1200 09.25/10.25 44.50/46.00 80.25/81.75 118.75/120.75 1300 09.25/10.25 44.50/46.00 80.25/81.75 118.75/120.75 1400 09.00/10.00 44.00/46.00 79.75/81.75 118.25/120.25 1500 09.00/10.00 44.00/46.00 79.75/81.75 118.25/120.25 1600 09.00/10.00 44.25/45.75 80.00/81.50 118.50/120.50 1715 09.00/10.00 44.50/46.00 80.25/81.75 118.75/120.75 (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 10.50/11.50 45.75/47.25 81.50/83.00 120.00/122.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.50/157.50 190.00/192.00 223.50/225.50 262.00/264.00 1100 155.50/157.50 189.75/191.70 223.00/225.00 261.50/263.50 1200 155.25/157.25 189.75/191.75 223.00/225.00 261.50/263.50 1300 155.25/157.25 189.75/191.75 222.75/224.75 261.00/263.00 1400 154.75/156.75 189.25/191.25 222.75/224.75 260.75/262.75 1500 154.75/156.75 189.25/191.25 222.50/224.50 260.75/262.75 1600 155.00/157.00 189.50/191.50 222.75/224.70 261.00/263.00 1715 155.25/157.25 189.75/191.75 222.75/224.75 261.00/263.00 (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 156.50/158.50 191.00/193.00 224.50/226.50 263.00/265.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 297.00/299.00 329.75/331.75 367.75/369.75 400.50/402.50 1100 296.50/298.50 329.25/331.20 367.25/369.20 400.00/402.00 1200 296.50/298.50 329.25/331.25 367.25/369.25 400.00/402.00 1300 296.00/298.00 328.50/330.50 366.50/368.50 399.00/401.00 1400 295.75/297.75 328.50/330.50 366.50/368.50 399.00/401.00 1500 295.75/297.75 328.50/330.50 366.50/368.50 399.00/401.00 1600 296.00/298.00 328.75/330.70 366.75/368.70 399.50/401.50 1715 296.00/298.00 328.75/330.75 366.75/368.75 399.50/401.50 (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 298.00/300.00 330.75/332.75 368.75/370.75 401.50/403.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.32% 6.27% 6.48% 6.46% 6.41% 6.38% 1100 6.32% 6.27% 6.49% 6.47% 6.41% 6.37% 1200 6.28% 6.25% 6.47% 6.46% 6.41% 6.37% 1300 6.29% 6.26% 6.48% 6.46% 6.41% 6.37% 1400 6.24% 6.23% 6.45% 6.44% 6.39% 6.37% 1500 6.24% 6.23% 6.44% 6.43% 6.39% 6.35% 1600 6.23% 6.22% 6.45% 6.44% 6.39% 6.36% 1715 6.27% 6.25% 6.47% 6.45% 6.40% 6.36% (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 6.29% 6.25% 6.46% 6.46% 6.40% 6.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.36% 6.36% 6.35% 6.34% 6.31% 6.24% 1100 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 6.34% 6.30% 6.24% 1200 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 6.34% 6.31% 6.24% 1300 6.35% 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.29% 6.23% 1400 6.35% 6.34% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 6.23% 1500 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 6.23% 1600 6.34% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 6.23% 1715 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 6.23% (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 6.36% 6.35% 6.35% 6.33% 6.30% 6.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.6450/67.6550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com