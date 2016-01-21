Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.84% 04.84% 04.84% (Jan 19) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.85% 04.85% 04.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.00 43.25/44.75 79.00/81.00 117.50/119.50 1100 08.00/09.25 42.75/44.75 78.50/80.50 117.50/119.50 1200 08.00/09.00 43.00/44.50 79.00/80.50 117.50/119.50 1300 08.00/10.00 43.00/45.00 78.50/80.50 117.50/119.50 1400 07.75/08.75 42.75/44.25 78.50/80.50 117.50/119.50 1500 07.75/08.75 43.00/45.00 78.75/80.75 117.50/119.50 1600 08.00/08.50 43.00/45.00 78.75/80.75 117.50/119.50 1715 07.75/08.75 43.00/44.50 78.75/80.75 117.50/119.50 (C1osing Jan 19) 1715 09.00/10.00 44.50/46.00 80.25/81.75 118.75/120.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 154.50/156.50 189.00/191.00 222.50/224.50 261.00/263.00 1100 154.50/156.50 189.25/191.25 222.75/224.75 261.25/263.25 1200 154.50/156.50 189.00/191.00 222.50/224.50 261.00/263.00 1300 154.50/156.50 189.00/191.00 222.50/224.50 261.00/263.00 1400 154.50/156.50 189.00/191.00 222.50/224.50 261.00/263.00 1500 154.25/156.25 188.75/190.75 222.25/224.25 260.75/262.75 1600 154.00/156.00 188.50/190.50 222.00/224.00 260.25/262.25 1715 154.50/156.50 188.50/190.50 221.50/223.50 259.75/261.75 (C1osing Jan 19) 1715 155.25/157.25 189.75/191.75 222.75/224.75 261.00/263.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 296.00/298.00 329.00/331.00 367.00/369.00 400.00/402.00 1100 296.50/298.50 329.00/331.00 367.25/369.25 400.00/402.00 1200 296.50/298.50 329.25/331.20 367.25/369.20 400.00/402.00 1300 296.50/298.50 329.50/331.50 367.50/369.50 400.50/402.50 1400 296.50/298.50 329.25/331.25 367.25/369.25 400.00/402.00 1500 296.00/298.00 328.50/330.50 366.75/368.75 399.50/401.50 1600 295.50/297.50 328.00/330.00 366.25/368.25 399.00/401.00 1715 295.00/297.00 327.75/329.75 365.75/367.75 398.50/400.50 (C1osing Jan 19) 1715 296.00/298.00 328.75/330.75 366.75/368.75 399.50/401.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.24% 6.23% 6.45% 6.44% 6.39% 6.36% 1100 6.21% 6.19% 6.44% 6.44% 6.39% 6.36% 1200 6.19% 6.20% 6.43% 6.43% 6.38% 6.35% 1300 6.25% 6.19% 6.43% 6.43% 6.38% 6.35% 1400 6.15% 6.17% 6.43% 6.43% 6.38% 6.35% 1500 6.22% 6.20% 6.43% 6.42% 6.37% 6.34% 1600 6.23% 6.21% 6.44% 6.42% 6.37% 6.34% 1715 6.19% 6.20% 6.44% 6.44% 6.38% 6.33% (C1osing Jan 19) 1715 6.27% 6.25% 6.47% 6.45% 6.40% 6.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 6.23% 1100 6.35% 6.34% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 6.23% 1200 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.31% 6.28% 6.22% 1300 6.33% 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 6.23% 1400 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.31% 6.28% 6.22% 1500 6.33% 6.32% 6.31% 6.30% 6.27% 6.21% 1600 6.33% 6.32% 6.31% 6.31% 6.27% 6.21% 1715 6.31% 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% 6.27% 6.21% (C1osing Jan 19) 1715 6.34% 6.34% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 6.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.9500/67.9600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com