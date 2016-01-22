(Corrected Tom Next level 03.00/04.00 instead of 00.03/00.04) Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.90/05.40 00.90/01.40 03.00/04.00 05.24% 04.84% 05.37% (Jan 20) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.84% 04.84% 04.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.25/05.25 39.25/40.75 75.00/77.00 113.50/115.50 1100 04.25/05.25 39.25/41.25 75.00/77.00 113.50/115.50 1200 04.00/05.25 39.25/41.25 74.75/76.75 113.25/115.25 1300 04.00/05.00 39.25/41.25 75.00/77.00 113.50/115.50 1400 04.00/05.25 39.25/41.25 74.75/76.75 113.25/115.25 1500 04.00/05.00 39.25/41.25 75.00/77.00 113.25/115.25 1600 04.25/05.25 39.25/41.25 75.00/77.00 113.00/115.00 1715 04.00/05.00 39.25/41.25 75.00/77.00 113.50/115.50 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 07.75/08.75 43.00/44.50 78.75/80.75 117.50/119.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.00/152.00 184.00/186.00 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 1100 150.00/152.00 183.75/185.75 216.50/218.50 254.50/256.50 1200 149.25/151.25 183.25/185.25 216.25/218.25 253.75/255.75 1300 150.00/152.00 183.50/185.50 216.00/218.00 253.75/255.75 1400 150.00/152.00 183.50/185.50 216.50/218.50 254.25/256.25 1500 149.50/151.50 183.25/185.25 216.00/218.00 253.75/255.75 1600 149.50/151.50 183.25/185.25 216.00/218.00 253.75/255.75 1715 149.75/151.75 183.50/185.50 216.25/218.25 254.00/256.00 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 154.50/156.50 188.50/190.50 221.50/223.50 259.75/261.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 290.00/292.00 322.50/324.50 360.50/362.50 393.00/395.00 1100 289.50/291.50 322.00/324.00 360.00/362.00 392.50/394.50 1200 288.50/290.50 321.00/323.00 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 1300 288.50/290.50 320.50/322.50 358.00/360.00 390.50/392.50 1400 288.50/290.50 320.75/322.75 358.50/360.50 390.75/392.75 1500 288.50/290.50 320.50/322.50 358.00/360.00 390.50/392.50 1600 288.50/290.50 320.50/322.50 358.00/360.00 390.50/392.50 1715 289.00/291.00 321.00/323.00 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 295.00/297.00 327.75/329.75 365.75/367.75 398.50/400.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.15% 6.19% 6.45% 6.40% 6.34% 6.30% 1100 6.18% 6.18% 6.44% 6.40% 6.32% 6.28% 1200 6.17% 6.16% 6.42% 6.36% 6.30% 6.27% 1300 6.16% 6.17% 6.43% 6.39% 6.31% 6.26% 1400 6.18% 6.16% 6.43% 6.40% 6.32% 6.28% 1500 6.18% 6.19% 6.43% 6.38% 6.31% 6.27% 1600 6.18% 6.18% 6.41% 6.37% 6.30% 6.27% 1715 6.17% 6.18% 6.44% 6.38% 6.31% 6.27% (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 6.19% 6.20% 6.44% 6.44% 6.38% 6.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.28% 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 6.23% 6.18% 1100 6.27% 6.26% 6.26% 6.25% 6.22% 6.16% 1200 6.24% 6.24% 6.23% 6.22% 6.19% 6.13% 1300 6.24% 6.23% 6.22% 6.21% 6.18% 6.12% 1400 6.26% 6.24% 6.24% 6.23% 6.19% 6.13% 1500 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% 6.22% 6.19% 6.13% 1600 6.25% 6.24% 6.23% 6.22% 6.18% 6.13% 1715 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% 6.22% 6.19% 6.13% (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 6.31% 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% 6.27% 6.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.0200/68.0300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com