Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.75/06.75 03.00/04.00 01.75/02.75 05.12% 05.38% 04.71% (Jan 21) 1000 03.90/05.40 00.90/01.40 03.00/04.00 05.24% 04.84% 05.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.75/02.75 36.75/38.75 72.50/74.50 110.75/112.75 1100 01.75/02.75 37.25/38.25 72.75/74.25 111.50/113.00 1200 01.75/02.75 37.00/39.00 72.75/74.75 111.25/113.25 1300 01.75/02.75 37.25/39.25 72.75/74.75 111.00/113.00 1400 01.50/02.50 37.00/39.00 72.50/74.50 111.00/113.00 1500 01.75/02.75 37.00/39.00 72.50/74.50 111.00/113.00 1600 02.00/02.75 37.75/38.75 73.25/74.75 112.00/114.00 1715 01.75/02.75 37.00/39.00 72.50/74.50 111.00/113.00 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 04.00/05.00 39.25/41.25 75.00/77.00 113.50/115.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 147.25/149.25 181.00/183.00 213.75/215.75 251.50/253.50 1100 147.50/149.00 181.50/183.00 214.50/216.50 252.00/254.00 1200 147.75/149.75 181.25/183.25 214.00/216.00 252.00/254.00 1300 147.25/149.25 181.25/183.25 214.00/216.00 252.00/254.00 1400 147.50/149.50 181.50/183.50 214.50/216.50 252.50/254.50 1500 147.50/149.50 181.50/183.50 214.50/216.50 252.50/254.50 1600 148.50/150.50 182.50/184.50 215.50/217.50 253.25/255.25 1715 147.50/149.50 181.50/183.50 214.50/216.50 252.50/254.50 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 149.75/151.75 183.50/185.50 216.25/218.25 254.00/256.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 286.50/288.50 318.50/320.50 356.00/358.00 388.50/390.50 1100 286.50/288.50 318.50/320.50 356.25/358.25 388.50/390.50 1200 286.75/288.75 318.75/320.75 356.50/358.50 389.00/391.00 1300 287.00/289.00 319.25/321.25 356.75/358.75 389.00/391.00 1400 287.25/289.25 319.50/321.50 357.50/359.50 390.00/392.00 1500 287.25/289.25 319.50/321.50 357.50/359.50 390.00/392.00 1600 288.25/290.25 320.75/322.75 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 1715 287.25/289.25 319.50/321.50 357.75/359.75 390.00/392.00 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 289.00/291.00 321.00/323.00 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.16% 6.18% 6.46% 6.39% 6.33% 6.29% 1100 6.16% 6.19% 6.49% 6.40% 6.34% 6.31% 1200 6.20% 6.21% 6.49% 6.42% 6.34% 6.30% 1300 6.24% 6.21% 6.48% 6.40% 6.34% 6.30% 1400 6.21% 6.19% 6.48% 6.41% 6.35% 6.32% 1500 6.21% 6.19% 6.48% 6.41% 6.35% 6.31% 1600 6.25% 6.24% 6.54% 6.46% 6.39% 6.35% 1715 6.21% 6.20% 6.49% 6.42% 6.36% 6.32% (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 6.17% 6.18% 6.44% 6.38% 6.31% 6.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.27% 6.27% 6.26% 6.24% 6.21% 6.15% 1100 6.28% 6.27% 6.26% 6.25% 6.21% 6.15% 1200 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 6.25% 6.22% 6.16% 1300 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 6.26% 6.22% 6.16% 1400 6.30% 6.29% 6.28% 6.28% 6.24% 6.18% 1500 6.30% 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% 6.24% 6.18% 1600 6.32% 6.31% 6.31% 6.29% 6.26% 6.19% 1715 6.31% 6.30% 6.29% 6.29% 6.25% 6.18% (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% 6.22% 6.19% 6.13% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.6250/67.6350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com