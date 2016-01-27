Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.70/04.20 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 04.86% 04.86% 04.86% (Jan 22) 1000 04.75/06.75 03.00/04.00 01.75/02.75 05.12% 05.38% 04.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 35.50/37.50 71.00/73.00 109.25/111.25 1100 00.50/01.50 35.50/37.50 71.00/73.00 109.50/111.50 1200 00.50/01.50 35.50/37.50 71.00/73.00 109.50/111.50 1300 00.50/01.50 35.50/37.50 71.00/73.00 109.50/111.50 1400 00.50/01.50 35.50/37.50 71.00/73.00 109.50/111.50 1500 00.50/01.75 35.75/37.75 71.25/73.25 110.00/112.00 1600 00.50/01.50 35.50/37.50 71.00/73.00 109.50/111.50 1715 00.50/01.50 35.50/37.00 71.00/73.00 109.50/111.50 (C1osing Jan 22) 1715 01.75/02.75 37.00/39.00 72.50/74.50 111.00/113.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.50/147.50 179.50/181.50 212.25/214.25 250.00/252.00 1100 146.00/148.00 180.00/182.00 213.00/215.00 250.75/252.75 1200 146.00/148.00 180.00/182.00 213.00/215.00 250.75/252.75 1300 146.00/148.00 180.00/182.00 213.00/215.00 251.00/253.00 1400 146.00/148.00 180.00/182.00 213.50/215.50 251.00/253.00 1500 146.50/148.50 180.50/182.50 213.00/215.00 251.00/253.00 1600 146.00/148.00 180.00/182.00 212.75/214.75 250.75/252.75 1715 146.00/148.00 179.75/181.75 212.50/214.50 250.50/252.50 (C1osing Jan 22) 1715 147.50/149.50 181.50/183.50 214.50/216.50 252.50/254.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 284.75/286.75 317.00/319.00 355.25/357.25 387.50/389.50 1100 285.50/287.50 317.50/319.50 355.25/357.25 387.50/389.50 1200 285.75/287.75 317.75/319.75 355.50/357.50 388.00/390.00 1300 286.00/288.00 318.00/320.00 355.50/357.50 388.00/390.00 1400 286.00/288.00 318.00/320.00 355.75/357.75 388.00/390.00 1500 285.75/287.75 318.00/320.00 355.75/357.75 388.00/390.00 1600 285.50/287.50 317.50/319.50 355.25/357.25 387.50/389.50 1715 285.50/287.50 317.50/319.50 355.25/357.25 387.50/389.50 (C1osing Jan 22) 1715 287.25/289.25 319.50/321.50 357.75/359.75 390.00/392.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.16% 6.17% 6.46% 6.38% 6.33% 6.29% 1100 6.16% 6.17% 6.47% 6.40% 6.35% 6.31% 1200 6.16% 6.17% 6.47% 6.40% 6.35% 6.31% 1300 6.15% 6.16% 6.47% 6.39% 6.34% 6.31% 1400 6.14% 6.15% 6.46% 6.38% 6.33% 6.31% 1500 6.19% 6.18% 6.49% 6.41% 6.35% 6.30% 1600 6.15% 6.16% 6.46% 6.39% 6.34% 6.30% 1715 6.10% 6.15% 6.46% 6.38% 6.32% 6.28% (C1osing Jan 22) 1715 6.21% 6.20% 6.49% 6.42% 6.36% 6.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.27% 6.27% 6.27% 6.26% 6.23% 6.16% 1100 6.29% 6.29% 6.27% 6.26% 6.22% 6.16% 1200 6.29% 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% 6.23% 6.16% 1300 6.29% 6.29% 6.28% 6.26% 6.23% 6.16% 1400 6.28% 6.28% 6.27% 6.26% 6.22% 6.15% 1500 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% 6.26% 6.22% 6.15% 1600 6.28% 6.28% 6.26% 6.25% 6.21% 6.15% 1715 6.27% 6.27% 6.25% 6.24% 6.21% 6.14% (C1osing Jan 22) 1715 6.31% 6.30% 6.29% 6.29% 6.25% 6.18% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.8300/67.8400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com