Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.83% 04.83% 04.83% (Jan 25) 1000 02.70/04.20 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 04.86% 04.86% 04.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.50/36.00 70.00/72.00 108.50/110.50 145.00/147.00 1100 35.00/36.00 70.25/71.75 108.75/110.70 145.25/147.20 1200 35.00/36.00 70.00/71.50 108.50/110.50 145.00/147.00 1300 34.75/36.25 70.00/72.00 108.50/110.50 145.00/147.00 1400 34.50/36.00 70.00/72.00 108.50/110.50 145.00/147.00 1500 35.00/36.00 70.00/72.00 108.50/110.50 145.00/147.00 1600 35.00/36.00 70.00/71.50 108.50/110.50 145.00/147.00 1715 35.00/36.00 70.00/71.50 108.50/110.50 145.00/147.00 (C1osing Jan 25) 1715 35.50/37.00 71.00/73.00 109.50/111.50 146.00/148.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 179.00/181.00 211.75/213.75 249.75/251.75 284.50/286.50 1100 179.00/181.00 211.75/213.70 249.75/251.70 284.75/286.70 1200 178.75/180.70 211.50/213.50 249.50/251.50 284.50/286.50 1300 179.00/181.00 211.50/213.50 249.50/251.50 284.50/286.50 1400 179.00/181.00 211.75/213.75 249.75/251.75 284.50/286.50 1500 178.75/180.75 211.50/213.50 249.50/251.50 284.50/286.50 1600 178.75/180.70 211.50/213.50 249.50/251.50 284.50/286.50 1715 178.75/180.75 211.50/213.50 249.50/251.50 284.50/286.50 (C1osing Jan 25) 1715 179.75/181.75 212.50/214.50 250.50/252.50 285.50/287.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 316.50/318.50 354.25/356.25 386.50/388.50 419.00/421.00 1100 317.00/319.00 354.75/356.70 387.00/389.00 419.50/421.50 1200 316.50/318.50 354.25/356.20 386.50/388.50 419.00/421.00 1300 316.75/318.75 354.50/356.50 386.75/388.75 419.00/421.00 1400 316.50/318.50 354.25/356.25 386.50/388.50 419.00/421.00 1500 316.50/318.50 354.25/356.25 386.50/388.50 419.00/421.00 1600 316.50/318.50 354.25/356.20 386.50/388.50 419.00/421.00 1715 316.50/318.50 354.25/356.25 386.50/388.50 419.00/421.00 (C1osing Jan 25) 1715 317.50/319.50 355.25/357.25 387.50/389.50 00.50/01.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.10% 6.15% 6.46% 6.37% 6.32% 6.28% 1100 6.15% 6.15% 6.48% 6.38% 6.32% 6.28% 1200 6.15% 6.12% 6.46% 6.37% 6.30% 6.27% 1300 6.14% 6.14% 6.46% 6.37% 6.31% 6.26% 1400 6.10% 6.14% 6.46% 6.37% 6.31% 6.27% 1500 6.15% 6.15% 6.46% 6.38% 6.31% 6.27% 1600 6.14% 6.12% 6.46% 6.37% 6.30% 6.26% 1715 6.14% 6.12% 6.45% 6.37% 6.30% 6.26% (C1osing Jan 25) 1715 6.10% 6.15% 6.46% 6.38% 6.32% 6.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.26% 6.26% 6.24% 6.23% 6.19% 6.13% 1100 6.26% 6.26% 6.26% 6.24% 6.20% 6.14% 1200 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% 6.23% 6.19% 6.13% 1300 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.23% 6.19% 6.12% 1400 6.26% 6.25% 6.24% 6.23% 6.19% 6.12% 1500 6.26% 6.26% 6.25% 6.24% 6.19% 6.13% 1600 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% 6.23% 6.19% 6.12% 1715 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% 6.23% 6.19% 6.12% (C1osing Jan 25) 1715 6.27% 6.27% 6.25% 6.24% 6.21% 6.14% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.0450/68.0550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com