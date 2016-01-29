Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.90/05.40 00.90/01.40 03.00/04.00 05.22% 04.82% 05.36% (Jan 27) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.83% 04.83% 04.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.50/32.50 66.50/68.00 105.00/107.00 141.50/143.50 1100 31.25/32.75 66.75/68.75 105.25/107.25 141.50/143.50 1200 31.50/32.50 66.50/68.00 104.50/106.50 141.00/143.00 1300 31.50/32.50 66.50/68.00 104.50/106.50 141.00/143.00 1400 31.00/33.00 66.50/68.50 104.75/106.75 141.00/143.00 1500 31.50/32.50 66.50/68.00 104.50/106.50 140.75/142.70 1600 31.50/33.50 66.50/68.50 104.75/106.75 140.75/142.75 1715 31.50/32.50 66.50/68.00 104.50/106.50 140.75/142.75 (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 35.00/36.00 70.00/71.50 108.50/110.50 145.00/147.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 175.25/177.25 208.00/210.00 246.00/248.00 281.00/283.00 1100 175.25/177.25 208.00/210.00 245.50/247.50 280.25/282.25 1200 174.75/176.70 207.50/209.50 245.50/247.50 280.50/282.50 1300 174.75/176.70 207.25/209.20 245.25/247.20 280.25/282.20 1400 174.75/176.75 207.75/209.75 245.25/247.25 280.25/282.25 1500 174.50/176.50 207.25/209.20 245.25/247.20 280.25/282.20 1600 174.50/176.50 207.50/209.50 245.00/247.00 280.00/282.00 1715 174.50/176.50 207.25/209.25 245.00/247.00 279.75/281.75 (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 178.75/180.75 211.50/213.50 249.50/251.50 284.50/286.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 313.00/315.00 350.75/352.75 383.00/385.00 415.50/417.50 1100 312.50/314.50 350.25/352.25 382.25/384.25 414.50/416.50 1200 312.50/314.50 350.25/352.20 382.25/384.20 414.50/416.50 1300 312.25/314.20 349.75/351.70 381.75/383.70 414.00/416.00 1400 312.50/314.50 350.25/352.25 382.25/384.25 414.50/416.50 1500 312.25/314.20 349.75/351.70 381.75/383.70 414.00/416.00 1600 312.00/314.00 349.50/351.50 381.50/383.50 413.50/415.50 1715 311.75/313.75 349.25/351.25 381.25/383.25 413.50/415.50 (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 316.50/318.50 354.25/356.25 386.50/388.50 419.00/421.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.12% 6.17% 6.44% 6.36% 6.29% 6.25% 1100 6.13% 6.22% 6.46% 6.36% 6.30% 6.26% 1200 6.13% 6.17% 6.42% 6.34% 6.28% 6.24% 1300 6.12% 6.17% 6.42% 6.34% 6.28% 6.23% 1400 6.13% 6.20% 6.43% 6.34% 6.28% 6.25% 1500 6.13% 6.17% 6.42% 6.33% 6.27% 6.24% 1600 6.21% 6.18% 6.42% 6.32% 6.26% 6.23% 1715 6.11% 6.16% 6.40% 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 6.14% 6.12% 6.45% 6.37% 6.30% 6.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.24% 6.24% 6.23% 6.22% 6.17% 6.11% 1100 6.23% 6.23% 6.22% 6.21% 6.16% 6.10% 1200 6.23% 6.24% 6.22% 6.21% 6.16% 6.10% 1300 6.23% 6.23% 6.22% 6.20% 6.15% 6.09% 1400 6.23% 6.23% 6.23% 6.22% 6.16% 6.10% 1500 6.23% 6.23% 6.22% 6.21% 6.15% 6.10% 1600 6.21% 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.14% 6.07% 1715 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.18% 6.13% 6.07% (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% 6.23% 6.19% 6.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.2300/68.2400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com