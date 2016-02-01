Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.90/05.40 03.00/04.00 00.90/01.40 05.23% 05.36% 04.83% (Jan 28) 1000 03.90/05.40 00.90/01.40 03.00/04.00 05.22% 04.82% 05.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/31.50 65.00/66.50 103.25/105.20 139.50/141.50 1100 30.00/32.00 65.00/67.00 103.00/105.00 138.75/140.75 1200 30.25/31.25 65.00/66.50 103.00/105.00 139.00/141.00 1300 30.25/32.25 65.00/67.00 102.75/104.75 139.00/141.00 1400 30.25/31.25 65.00/66.50 103.00/105.00 139.00/141.00 1500 30.25/31.75 65.00/67.00 103.00/105.00 139.00/141.00 1600 30.50/31.50 65.00/66.50 103.00/105.00 139.00/141.00 1715 30.50/31.50 65.00/66.50 103.00/105.00 139.00/141.00 (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 31.50/32.50 66.50/68.00 104.50/106.50 140.75/142.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.00/175.00 205.50/207.50 243.25/245.20 278.00/280.00 1100 172.25/174.25 204.75/206.75 242.25/244.25 276.50/278.50 1200 172.50/174.50 205.00/207.00 242.25/244.25 276.50/278.50 1300 172.50/174.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 276.75/278.75 1400 172.50/174.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 277.00/279.00 1500 172.50/174.50 205.00/207.00 242.25/244.25 276.50/278.50 1600 172.50/174.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 277.00/279.00 1715 172.50/174.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 276.50/278.50 (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 174.50/176.50 207.25/209.25 245.00/247.00 279.75/281.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 310.00/312.00 347.50/349.50 379.50/381.50 411.50/413.50 1100 308.50/310.50 346.00/348.00 378.00/380.00 410.00/412.00 1200 308.50/310.50 346.00/348.00 378.00/380.00 410.00/412.00 1300 308.50/310.50 346.00/348.00 378.00/380.00 410.00/412.00 1400 309.00/311.00 346.50/348.50 378.50/380.50 410.50/412.50 1500 308.50/310.50 346.00/348.00 378.00/380.00 410.00/412.00 1600 309.00/311.00 346.50/348.50 378.50/380.50 410.50/412.50 1715 308.50/310.50 346.00/348.00 378.00/380.00 410.00/412.00 (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 311.75/313.75 349.25/351.25 381.25/383.25 413.50/415.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.10% 6.14% 6.41% 6.32% 6.25% 6.22% 1100 6.16% 6.17% 6.41% 6.30% 6.24% 6.20% 1200 6.12% 6.16% 6.42% 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% 1300 6.21% 6.18% 6.40% 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% 1400 6.12% 6.16% 6.41% 6.32% 6.25% 6.22% 1500 6.17% 6.18% 6.41% 6.32% 6.25% 6.22% 1600 6.16% 6.16% 6.42% 6.32% 6.25% 6.22% 1715 6.17% 6.17% 6.42% 6.33% 6.26% 6.23% (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 6.11% 6.16% 6.40% 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.21% 6.21% 6.20% 6.18% 6.14% 6.07% 1100 6.19% 6.18% 6.18% 6.17% 6.12% 6.06% 1200 6.20% 6.19% 6.19% 6.18% 6.13% 6.07% 1300 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.18% 6.13% 6.07% 1400 6.20% 6.20% 6.19% 6.18% 6.13% 6.07% 1500 6.20% 6.19% 6.18% 6.17% 6.13% 6.07% 1600 6.21% 6.20% 6.20% 6.18% 6.14% 6.07% 1715 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.18% 6.14% 6.08% (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.18% 6.13% 6.07% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.7800/67.7900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com