Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.85% 04.85% 04.85% (Jan 29) 1000 03.90/05.40 03.00/04.00 00.90/01.40 05.23% 05.36% 04.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.00/30.50 63.75/65.75 101.50/103.50 137.50/139.50 1100 29.25/30.25 63.75/65.25 101.50/103.50 137.50/139.50 1200 29.00/30.50 63.75/65.75 101.50/103.50 137.50/139.50 1300 29.00/30.50 63.50/65.50 101.50/103.50 137.50/139.50 1400 29.00/30.50 63.75/65.75 101.50/103.50 137.50/139.50 1500 29.00/30.50 63.50/65.50 101.50/103.50 138.00/140.00 1600 29.00/30.50 63.50/65.50 101.50/103.50 138.00/140.00 1715 29.25/30.25 63.75/65.25 101.75/103.25 138.00/140.00 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 30.50/31.50 65.00/66.50 103.00/105.00 139.00/141.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.00/173.00 203.50/205.50 240.75/242.75 275.00/277.00 1100 171.00/173.00 203.50/205.50 241.00/243.00 275.50/277.50 1200 171.00/173.00 203.50/205.50 241.00/243.00 275.50/277.50 1300 171.00/173.00 203.50/205.50 241.00/243.00 275.50/277.50 1400 171.25/173.25 203.75/205.75 241.25/243.25 275.75/277.75 1500 171.50/173.50 204.00/206.00 241.50/243.50 276.00/278.00 1600 171.50/173.50 204.00/206.00 241.50/243.50 276.00/278.00 1715 171.50/173.50 204.00/206.00 241.75/243.75 276.25/278.25 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 172.50/174.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 276.50/278.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 307.00/309.00 344.50/346.50 376.50/378.50 408.50/410.50 1100 307.50/309.50 345.00/347.00 377.00/379.00 409.00/411.00 1200 307.25/309.25 344.75/346.75 376.75/378.75 409.00/411.00 1300 307.50/309.50 345.00/347.00 377.00/379.00 409.00/411.00 1400 307.75/309.75 345.50/347.50 377.50/379.50 409.50/411.50 1500 308.00/310.00 345.50/347.50 377.50/379.50 410.00/412.00 1600 308.00/310.00 345.50/347.50 377.50/379.50 410.00/412.00 1715 308.25/310.25 346.00/348.00 378.00/380.00 410.50/412.50 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 308.50/310.50 346.00/348.00 378.00/380.00 410.00/412.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.16% 6.18% 6.41% 6.32% 6.25% 6.22% 1100 6.16% 6.17% 6.42% 6.33% 6.26% 6.23% 1200 6.16% 6.18% 6.41% 6.32% 6.26% 6.23% 1300 6.15% 6.16% 6.41% 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% 1400 6.16% 6.18% 6.41% 6.32% 6.26% 6.23% 1500 6.15% 6.16% 6.41% 6.33% 6.27% 6.23% 1600 6.14% 6.15% 6.40% 6.33% 6.26% 6.23% 1715 6.14% 6.15% 6.40% 6.33% 6.26% 6.23% (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 6.17% 6.17% 6.42% 6.33% 6.26% 6.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.20% 6.20% 6.19% 6.18% 6.14% 6.07% 1100 6.22% 6.22% 6.21% 6.20% 6.15% 6.09% 1200 6.21% 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.15% 6.08% 1300 6.21% 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.15% 6.08% 1400 6.21% 6.21% 6.21% 6.19% 6.15% 6.09% 1500 6.22% 6.21% 6.21% 6.19% 6.15% 6.09% 1600 6.21% 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.14% 6.08% 1715 6.22% 6.21% 6.21% 6.19% 6.15% 6.09% (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.18% 6.14% 6.08% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.8400/67.8500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com