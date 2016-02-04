Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.82% 04.82% 04.82% (Feb 2) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.84% 04.84% 04.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.00 63.00/65.00 102.00/104.00 139.00/141.00 1100 28.00/29.00 63.50/65.50 102.50/104.50 139.50/141.50 1200 28.00/29.00 63.50/65.50 102.50/104.50 139.50/141.50 1300 28.00/29.00 63.50/65.50 102.50/104.50 139.50/141.50 1400 28.00/29.00 64.00/66.00 102.50/104.50 139.50/141.50 1500 28.00/29.00 63.50/65.50 102.50/104.50 139.00/141.00 1600 28.00/29.00 63.50/65.50 102.25/104.25 139.25/141.25 1715 28.00/29.00 63.00/65.00 102.00/104.00 139.00/141.00 (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 29.00/30.00 64.00/66.00 103.00/105.00 139.50/141.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.00/175.00 206.00/208.00 244.00/246.00 279.00/281.00 1100 173.50/175.50 206.50/208.50 244.50/246.50 279.50/281.50 1200 173.25/175.25 206.25/208.25 244.25/246.25 279.25/281.25 1300 173.50/175.50 206.25/208.20 244.25/246.20 279.25/281.20 1400 173.50/175.50 206.25/208.20 244.25/246.20 279.00/281.20 1500 173.00/175.00 205.75/207.70 243.75/245.70 278.75/280.70 1600 173.25/175.25 206.25/208.25 244.25/246.25 279.25/281.25 1715 173.00/175.00 205.75/207.75 243.75/245.75 278.75/280.75 (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 173.50/175.50 206.50/208.50 244.50/246.50 279.50/281.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 311.50/313.50 350.00/352.00 382.25/384.25 415.00/417.00 1100 312.50/314.50 350.50/352.50 383.00/385.00 416.00/418.00 1200 312.00/314.00 350.25/352.25 383.00/385.00 416.00/418.00 1300 312.00/314.00 350.00/352.00 382.50/384.50 415.50/417.50 1400 312.00/314.00 350.00/352.00 382.50/384.50 415.50/417.50 1500 311.50/313.50 349.50/351.50 382.00/384.00 415.00/417.00 1600 312.00/314.00 350.00/352.00 382.50/384.50 415.50/417.50 1715 311.50/313.50 349.50/351.50 382.00/384.00 415.00/417.00 (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 312.00/314.00 350.00/352.00 382.00/384.00 415.50/417.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.27% 6.31% 6.54% 6.44% 6.37% 6.32% 1100 6.32% 6.35% 6.57% 6.46% 6.38% 6.34% 1200 6.33% 6.36% 6.57% 6.47% 6.38% 6.34% 1300 6.33% 6.36% 6.57% 6.47% 6.39% 6.34% 1400 6.35% 6.39% 6.57% 6.47% 6.39% 6.33% 1500 6.33% 6.36% 6.57% 6.45% 6.38% 6.33% 1600 6.32% 6.35% 6.56% 6.45% 6.38% 6.33% 1715 6.31% 6.32% 6.55% 6.45% 6.38% 6.33% (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 6.31% 6.30% 6.54% 6.43% 6.36% 6.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.30% 6.29% 6.28% 6.27% 6.22% 6.15% 1100 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% 6.28% 6.23% 6.16% 1200 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% 6.29% 6.24% 6.17% 1300 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% 6.28% 6.23% 6.16% 1400 6.31% 6.30% 6.30% 6.28% 6.23% 6.16% 1500 6.31% 6.30% 6.29% 6.28% 6.23% 6.16% 1600 6.31% 6.30% 6.30% 6.28% 6.23% 6.16% 1715 6.31% 6.30% 6.29% 6.28% 6.23% 6.16% (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 6.31% 6.30% 6.29% 6.27% 6.23% 6.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.0725/68.0825 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com