Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.65/05.65 02.75/04.25 00.90/01.40 04.93% 04.95% 04.86% (Feb 4) 1000 03.90/05.40 00.90/01.40 03.00/04.00 05.25% 04.85% 05.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/24.50 58.75/60.75 97.50/99.50 134.50/136.50 1100 23.00/24.50 59.00/60.50 98.00/100.00 134.50/136.50 1200 23.00/24.50 59.00/60.50 97.75/99.75 134.25/136.25 1300 23.00/24.50 59.00/60.50 98.00/100.00 134.50/136.50 1400 22.75/24.50 59.00/60.75 97.75/99.75 134.25/136.25 1500 23.00/24.50 59.00/60.50 98.25/100.25 135.00/137.00 1600 23.00/24.50 59.00/61.00 98.00/100.00 134.50/136.50 1715 23.00/24.50 59.00/60.50 98.25/100.25 135.00/137.00 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 24.25/25.25 60.00/61.50 99.00/101.00 136.00/138.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.50/170.50 201.50/203.50 239.50/241.50 274.50/276.50 1100 168.50/170.50 201.50/203.50 239.50/241.50 274.50/276.50 1200 168.25/170.25 201.25/203.25 239.00/241.00 274.00/276.00 1300 168.50/170.50 201.50/203.50 239.50/241.50 274.50/276.50 1400 168.25/170.25 201.25/203.25 239.00/241.00 274.00/276.00 1500 169.00/171.00 202.00/204.00 240.00/242.00 275.00/277.00 1600 168.50/170.50 201.50/203.50 239.50/241.50 274.50/276.50 1715 169.00/171.00 202.00/204.00 240.00/242.00 275.00/277.00 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 170.00/172.00 203.00/205.00 241.00/243.00 276.00/278.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 307.00/309.00 345.00/347.00 377.50/379.50 410.50/412.50 1100 307.00/309.00 345.00/347.00 377.50/379.50 410.50/412.50 1200 306.50/308.50 344.50/346.50 377.00/379.00 410.00/412.00 1300 307.00/309.00 345.00/347.00 377.50/379.50 410.50/412.50 1400 306.50/308.50 344.50/346.50 377.00/379.00 410.00/412.00 1500 307.50/309.50 345.50/347.50 378.00/380.00 411.00/413.00 1600 307.00/309.00 345.00/347.00 377.50/379.50 410.50/412.50 1715 307.50/309.50 345.50/347.50 378.00/380.00 411.00/413.00 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 308.50/310.50 346.50/348.50 379.00/381.00 412.00/414.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.37% 6.48% 6.60% 6.50% 6.42% 6.38% 1100 6.36% 6.50% 6.62% 6.50% 6.42% 6.38% 1200 6.36% 6.49% 6.61% 6.49% 6.41% 6.37% 1300 6.36% 6.49% 6.62% 6.49% 6.42% 6.38% 1400 6.35% 6.49% 6.60% 6.48% 6.41% 6.36% 1500 6.36% 6.50% 6.63% 6.52% 6.43% 6.39% 1600 6.37% 6.51% 6.62% 6.49% 6.42% 6.38% 1715 6.36% 6.50% 6.64% 6.52% 6.44% 6.39% (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 6.34% 6.49% 6.62% 6.52% 6.45% 6.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.36% 6.35% 6.34% 6.32% 6.27% 6.20% 1100 6.36% 6.35% 6.34% 6.32% 6.26% 6.20% 1200 6.35% 6.34% 6.33% 6.31% 6.26% 6.19% 1300 6.36% 6.35% 6.34% 6.31% 6.26% 6.19% 1400 6.34% 6.33% 6.32% 6.30% 6.25% 6.18% 1500 6.37% 6.35% 6.34% 6.32% 6.27% 6.20% 1600 6.35% 6.34% 6.33% 6.31% 6.26% 6.19% 1715 6.37% 6.36% 6.35% 6.32% 6.27% 6.20% (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 6.38% 6.36% 6.35% 6.33% 6.28% 6.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.6400/67.6500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com