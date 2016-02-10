Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.36% 05.36% 05.36% (Feb 8) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.84% 04.84% 04.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/23.00 58.00/59.50 98.00/100.00 135.00/137.00 1100 21.00/22.75 58.00/60.00 98.00/100.00 135.25/137.25 1200 21.50/23.00 58.00/60.00 98.25/100.25 135.25/137.25 1300 21.50/23.00 58.00/59.50 98.00/100.00 135.00/137.00 1400 21.50/23.00 58.00/59.50 98.00/100.00 135.00/137.00 1500 21.50/23.00 58.00/59.50 98.00/100.00 135.00/137.00 1600 21.00/22.50 57.50/59.50 97.50/99.50 134.50/136.50 1715 21.50/22.50 57.50/59.50 97.50/99.50 134.50/136.50 (C1osing Feb 8) 1715 22.50/23.50 58.00/60.00 97.50/99.50 134.50/136.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 169.50/171.50 203.00/205.00 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 1100 169.50/171.50 203.25/205.25 241.50/243.50 277.00/279.00 1200 170.00/172.00 203.50/205.50 241.50/243.50 277.00/279.00 1300 169.50/171.50 203.00/205.00 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 1400 169.50/171.50 203.00/205.00 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 1500 169.50/171.50 203.00/205.00 241.00/243.00 276.00/278.00 1600 169.00/171.00 202.50/204.50 240.50/242.50 275.50/277.50 1715 169.00/171.00 202.00/204.00 240.00/242.00 275.00/277.00 (C1osing Feb 8) 1715 169.00/171.00 202.50/204.50 240.50/242.50 275.50/277.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 309.50/311.50 347.50/349.50 380.50/382.50 414.50/416.50 1100 310.00/312.00 348.50/350.50 381.50/383.50 415.00/417.00 1200 310.00/312.00 348.00/350.00 381.00/383.00 415.00/417.00 1300 309.50/311.50 347.50/349.50 380.50/382.50 414.50/416.50 1400 309.50/311.50 347.50/349.50 380.50/382.50 414.50/416.50 1500 309.00/311.00 347.00/349.00 380.00/382.00 414.00/416.00 1600 308.50/310.50 346.50/348.50 379.25/381.25 413.00/415.00 1715 308.00/310.00 346.00/348.00 379.00/381.00 413.00/415.00 (C1osing Feb 8) 1715 308.00/310.00 346.00/348.00 379.00/381.00 412.50/414.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.50% 6.61% 6.72% 6.57% 6.50% 6.44% 1100 6.47% 6.62% 6.72% 6.58% 6.50% 6.45% 1200 6.52% 6.63% 6.73% 6.59% 6.51% 6.46% 1300 6.51% 6.61% 6.72% 6.58% 6.50% 6.45% 1400 6.51% 6.62% 6.73% 6.58% 6.51% 6.45% 1500 6.51% 6.62% 6.73% 6.59% 6.51% 6.46% 1600 6.44% 6.59% 6.70% 6.57% 6.50% 6.45% 1715 6.48% 6.60% 6.71% 6.57% 6.50% 6.44% (C1osing Feb 8) 1715 6.41% 6.52% 6.64% 6.53% 6.46% 6.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% 6.35% 6.30% 6.23% 1100 6.42% 6.41% 6.39% 6.36% 6.31% 6.24% 1200 6.42% 6.41% 6.39% 6.36% 6.31% 6.24% 1300 6.42% 6.41% 6.39% 6.35% 6.31% 6.24% 1400 6.42% 6.41% 6.39% 6.36% 6.31% 6.25% 1500 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% 6.35% 6.31% 6.24% 1600 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% 6.35% 6.30% 6.23% 1715 6.40% 6.39% 6.38% 6.35% 6.30% 6.24% (C1osing Feb 8) 1715 6.38% 6.37% 6.35% 6.32% 6.28% 6.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.9000/67.9100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com