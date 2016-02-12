Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.37% 05.37% 05.37% (Feb 10) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.37% 05.37% 05.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.25/16.75 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 128.50/130.50 1100 15.50/16.50 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 128.50/130.50 1200 15.50/16.50 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 128.50/130.50 1300 15.50/16.50 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 128.50/130.50 1400 15.50/16.50 51.75/53.75 92.00/94.00 129.00/131.00 1500 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 129.00/131.00 1600 15.50/16.50 52.00/54.00 92.50/94.50 130.00/132.00 1715 16.00/17.00 52.25/54.25 92.50/94.50 129.75/131.75 (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 20.50/21.50 56.50/58.50 96.50/98.50 133.50/135.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.50/164.50 196.00/198.00 234.00/236.00 269.00/271.00 1100 163.00/165.00 196.00/198.00 234.00/236.00 269.00/271.00 1200 163.00/165.00 196.00/198.00 234.00/236.00 269.50/271.50 1300 163.00/165.00 196.00/198.00 234.00/236.00 269.50/271.50 1400 163.50/165.50 197.00/199.00 235.00/237.00 270.50/272.50 1500 163.50/165.50 197.00/199.00 235.50/237.50 271.00/273.00 1600 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 236.50/238.50 272.00/274.00 1715 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 236.50/238.50 272.00/274.00 (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 167.50/169.50 200.50/202.50 238.50/240.50 273.50/275.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 301.75/303.75 340.25/342.25 373.00/375.00 407.00/409.00 1100 302.00/304.00 340.00/342.00 373.00/375.00 407.00/409.00 1200 302.50/304.50 340.50/342.50 373.50/375.50 407.50/409.50 1300 302.50/304.50 340.50/342.50 373.50/375.50 407.50/409.50 1400 303.50/305.50 342.00/344.00 375.00/377.00 409.00/411.00 1500 304.25/306.25 342.75/344.75 376.00/378.00 410.00/412.00 1600 305.50/307.50 344.00/346.00 377.50/379.50 411.50/413.50 1715 305.50/307.50 344.50/346.50 378.00/380.00 412.50/414.50 (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 306.50/308.50 344.50/346.50 377.50/379.50 411.50/413.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.45% 6.70% 6.69% 6.55% 6.47% 6.42% 1100 6.45% 6.69% 6.69% 6.56% 6.47% 6.42% 1200 6.45% 6.69% 6.69% 6.56% 6.47% 6.42% 1300 6.45% 6.69% 6.69% 6.56% 6.47% 6.42% 1400 6.46% 6.72% 6.70% 6.57% 6.49% 6.44% 1500 6.50% 6.72% 6.70% 6.56% 6.48% 6.44% 1600 6.47% 6.73% 6.73% 6.60% 6.51% 6.46% 1715 6.54% 6.74% 6.73% 6.59% 6.51% 6.46% (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 6.50% 6.64% 6.73% 6.58% 6.49% 6.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 6.34% 6.28% 6.22% 1100 6.39% 6.38% 6.36% 6.33% 6.28% 6.22% 1200 6.40% 6.39% 6.37% 6.34% 6.29% 6.22% 1300 6.40% 6.39% 6.37% 6.34% 6.29% 6.23% 1400 6.41% 6.40% 6.39% 6.35% 6.30% 6.23% 1500 6.42% 6.41% 6.39% 6.36% 6.31% 6.24% 1600 6.43% 6.42% 6.41% 6.38% 6.32% 6.26% 1715 6.43% 6.43% 6.42% 6.39% 6.34% 6.27% (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 6.40% 6.39% 6.37% 6.35% 6.30% 6.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.2900/68.3000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com