Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 04.00/06.00 N/A 05.33% 05.33% N/A (Feb 11) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.37% 05.37% 05.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.75/16.75 52.50/54.00 92.75/94.75 130.00/132.00 1100 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 129.25/131.25 1200 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 129.00/131.00 1300 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 129.00/131.00 1400 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 129.00/131.00 1500 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 129.00/131.00 1600 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 129.00/131.00 1715 15.50/17.00 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 128.50/130.50 (C1osing Feb 11) 1715 16.00/17.00 52.25/54.25 92.50/94.50 129.75/131.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.75/166.75 198.50/200.50 237.00/239.00 272.25/274.25 1100 164.25/166.25 197.75/199.75 236.75/238.75 272.25/274.25 1200 163.50/165.50 197.00/199.00 235.50/237.50 271.00/273.00 1300 163.50/165.50 197.00/199.00 235.50/237.50 271.00/273.00 1400 163.50/165.50 197.00/199.00 235.50/237.50 271.00/273.00 1500 163.50/165.50 197.00/199.00 235.50/237.50 271.00/273.00 1600 163.50/165.50 197.00/199.00 235.50/237.50 271.00/273.00 1715 163.00/165.00 196.50/198.50 235.00/237.00 270.50/272.50 (C1osing Feb 11) 1715 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 236.50/238.50 272.00/274.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 305.25/307.25 344.00/346.00 377.25/379.25 411.50/413.50 1100 305.75/307.75 344.75/346.75 378.25/380.25 412.75/414.75 1200 304.25/306.20 343.00/345.00 376.50/378.50 411.00/413.00 1300 304.25/306.25 343.00/345.00 376.50/378.50 411.00/413.00 1400 304.25/306.20 343.00/345.00 376.50/378.50 411.00/413.00 1500 304.00/306.00 343.00/345.00 376.50/378.50 411.00/413.00 1600 304.25/306.20 343.00/345.00 376.50/378.50 411.00/413.00 1715 303.75/305.75 342.50/344.50 376.00/378.00 410.50/412.50 (C1osing Feb 11) 1715 305.50/307.50 344.50/346.50 378.00/380.00 412.50/414.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.50% 6.74% 6.73% 6.59% 6.51% 6.46% 1100 6.48% 6.70% 6.69% 6.57% 6.49% 6.45% 1200 6.48% 6.69% 6.68% 6.54% 6.46% 6.42% 1300 6.48% 6.70% 6.68% 6.55% 6.47% 6.43% 1400 6.49% 6.71% 6.69% 6.56% 6.47% 6.43% 1500 6.50% 6.72% 6.70% 6.56% 6.48% 6.44% 1600 6.50% 6.72% 6.70% 6.57% 6.49% 6.44% 1715 6.45% 6.67% 6.67% 6.54% 6.46% 6.42% (C1osing Feb 11) 1715 6.54% 6.74% 6.73% 6.59% 6.51% 6.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.43% 6.41% 6.40% 6.37% 6.31% 6.25% 1100 6.43% 6.42% 6.41% 6.38% 6.33% 6.27% 1200 6.40% 6.39% 6.37% 6.35% 6.30% 6.24% 1300 6.40% 6.40% 6.38% 6.36% 6.31% 6.25% 1400 6.41% 6.40% 6.39% 6.36% 6.31% 6.25% 1500 6.42% 6.40% 6.39% 6.37% 6.32% 6.26% 1600 6.42% 6.41% 6.40% 6.37% 6.33% 6.27% 1715 6.40% 6.39% 6.39% 6.36% 6.31% 6.25% (C1osing Feb 11) 1715 6.43% 6.43% 6.42% 6.39% 6.34% 6.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.2300/68.2400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com