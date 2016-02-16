Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.50 N/A N/A 05.36% (Feb 12) 1000 04.00/06.00 04.00/06.00 N/A 05.33% 05.33% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.00 51.00/53.00 91.00/93.00 128.00/130.00 1100 14.50/16.00 50.50/52.50 90.50/92.50 127.50/129.50 1200 14.00/16.00 50.50/52.50 90.50/92.50 127.50/129.50 1300 14.50/15.50 51.00/53.00 90.50/92.50 127.50/129.50 1400 14.00/15.50 50.50/52.50 90.50/92.50 127.50/129.50 1500 14.50/15.50 51.00/52.50 90.50/92.50 127.50/129.50 1600 14.50/15.50 51.00/52.50 90.50/92.50 127.50/129.50 1715 14.50/15.50 51.00/52.50 90.75/92.75 127.75/129.75 (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 15.50/17.00 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 128.50/130.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.50/164.50 196.00/198.00 234.50/236.50 270.00/272.00 1100 162.00/164.00 195.50/197.50 234.00/236.00 269.50/271.50 1200 162.00/164.00 195.50/197.50 234.00/236.00 269.50/271.50 1300 162.00/164.00 195.50/197.50 234.00/236.00 269.50/271.50 1400 162.25/164.25 195.75/197.75 234.25/236.25 269.75/271.75 1500 162.00/164.00 195.50/197.50 234.00/236.00 269.50/271.50 1600 162.00/164.00 195.50/197.50 234.00/236.00 269.50/271.50 1715 162.25/164.25 195.75/197.75 234.50/236.50 270.00/272.00 (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 163.00/165.00 196.50/198.50 235.00/237.00 270.50/272.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 303.50/305.50 342.50/344.50 376.00/378.00 410.50/412.50 1100 303.00/305.00 342.00/344.00 375.50/377.50 410.00/412.00 1200 303.50/305.50 342.50/344.50 375.50/377.50 410.25/412.25 1300 303.00/305.00 342.00/344.00 375.50/377.50 410.00/412.00 1400 303.00/305.00 341.75/343.75 375.25/377.25 409.75/411.75 1500 302.75/304.75 341.50/343.50 375.00/377.00 409.50/411.50 1600 302.75/304.75 341.50/343.50 375.00/377.00 409.50/411.50 1715 303.25/305.25 342.00/344.00 375.50/377.50 410.00/412.00 (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 303.75/305.75 342.50/344.50 376.00/378.00 410.50/412.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.55% 6.75% 6.72% 6.58% 6.50% 6.46% 1100 6.49% 6.71% 6.69% 6.56% 6.48% 6.44% 1200 6.47% 6.70% 6.69% 6.56% 6.48% 6.44% 1300 6.52% 6.72% 6.69% 6.56% 6.48% 6.44% 1400 6.45% 6.71% 6.69% 6.56% 6.49% 6.45% 1500 6.49% 6.71% 6.69% 6.56% 6.48% 6.44% 1600 6.50% 6.72% 6.69% 6.56% 6.48% 6.44% 1715 6.50% 6.73% 6.71% 6.57% 6.49% 6.45% (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 6.45% 6.67% 6.67% 6.54% 6.46% 6.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.43% 6.43% 6.42% 6.39% 6.35% 6.28% 1100 6.42% 6.42% 6.41% 6.38% 6.33% 6.27% 1200 6.42% 6.42% 6.42% 6.38% 6.33% 6.27% 1300 6.42% 6.41% 6.41% 6.38% 6.33% 6.27% 1400 6.42% 6.42% 6.41% 6.37% 6.33% 6.27% 1500 6.42% 6.41% 6.40% 6.37% 6.32% 6.26% 1600 6.42% 6.41% 6.40% 6.37% 6.33% 6.27% 1715 6.43% 6.43% 6.41% 6.38% 6.34% 6.27% (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 6.40% 6.39% 6.39% 6.36% 6.31% 6.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.0650/68.0750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com