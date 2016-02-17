Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.35% 05.35% 05.35% (Feb 15) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.50 N/A N/A 05.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.75/14.75 50.00/51.50 90.00/92.00 127.00/129.00 1100 13.50/14.50 50.00/51.50 90.00/92.00 127.25/129.25 1200 13.50/14.50 50.50/52.00 90.50/92.50 127.50/129.50 1300 13.75/14.75 51.00/52.50 91.00/93.00 128.50/130.50 1400 13.75/14.75 51.00/52.50 91.00/93.00 128.50/130.50 1500 13.75/14.75 51.00/52.50 91.50/93.50 129.00/131.00 1600 13.75/14.75 51.00/52.50 91.50/93.50 129.00/131.00 1715 13.50/14.50 51.00/52.50 91.75/93.75 129.50/131.50 (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 14.50/15.50 51.00/52.50 90.75/92.75 127.75/129.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.75/163.75 195.25/197.25 234.25/236.25 270.00/272.00 1100 162.00/164.00 195.50/197.50 234.50/236.50 270.00/272.00 1200 162.75/164.75 196.75/198.75 235.25/237.25 270.75/272.75 1300 163.25/165.20 197.00/199.00 236.00/238.00 271.50/273.50 1400 163.25/165.20 197.00/199.00 236.00/238.00 271.50/273.50 1500 164.00/166.00 198.00/200.00 237.00/239.00 273.00/275.00 1600 164.00/166.00 198.00/200.00 237.00/239.00 273.00/275.00 1715 164.50/166.50 198.50/200.50 237.50/239.50 273.50/275.50 (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 162.25/164.25 195.75/197.75 234.50/236.50 270.00/272.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 303.50/305.50 342.50/344.50 376.00/378.00 410.50/412.50 1100 303.50/305.50 342.50/344.50 376.00/378.00 410.50/412.50 1200 304.00/306.00 343.00/345.00 376.50/378.50 411.00/413.00 1300 305.00/307.00 344.00/346.00 377.50/379.50 412.50/414.50 1400 305.00/307.00 344.00/346.00 377.50/379.50 412.50/414.50 1500 307.00/309.00 346.50/348.50 380.50/382.50 415.50/417.50 1600 306.75/308.75 346.00/348.00 380.00/382.00 415.00/417.00 1715 307.50/309.50 347.00/349.00 381.25/383.25 416.50/418.50 (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 303.25/305.25 342.00/344.00 375.50/377.50 410.00/412.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.53% 6.75% 6.71% 6.57% 6.50% 6.46% 1100 6.51% 6.75% 6.72% 6.58% 6.51% 6.47% 1200 6.56% 6.79% 6.74% 6.60% 6.54% 6.49% 1300 6.63% 6.83% 6.78% 6.63% 6.55% 6.50% 1400 6.63% 6.83% 6.78% 6.63% 6.55% 6.50% 1500 6.63% 6.85% 6.80% 6.65% 6.58% 6.53% 1600 6.63% 6.85% 6.80% 6.65% 6.58% 6.53% 1715 6.61% 6.87% 6.83% 6.68% 6.60% 6.54% (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 6.50% 6.73% 6.71% 6.57% 6.49% 6.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 6.39% 6.34% 6.27% 1100 6.44% 6.43% 6.42% 6.39% 6.34% 6.27% 1200 6.46% 6.45% 6.43% 6.40% 6.35% 6.28% 1300 6.47% 6.46% 6.45% 6.41% 6.36% 6.29% 1400 6.47% 6.46% 6.45% 6.41% 6.36% 6.29% 1500 6.50% 6.50% 6.49% 6.46% 6.41% 6.33% 1600 6.50% 6.49% 6.48% 6.45% 6.40% 6.32% 1715 6.52% 6.51% 6.50% 6.47% 6.42% 6.35% (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 6.43% 6.43% 6.41% 6.38% 6.34% 6.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.3725/68.3825 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com