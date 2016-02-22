Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/07.25 04.25/05.75 01.00/01.50 05.60% 05.67% 05.34% (Feb 17) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.32% 05.32% 05.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/08.00 44.50/46.50 85.50/87.50 123.50/125.50 1100 07.00/08.00 45.00/47.00 86.00/88.00 124.50/126.50 1200 07.00/08.00 45.00/47.00 86.25/88.25 124.75/126.75 1300 07.00/08.00 45.00/47.00 86.00/88.00 124.50/126.50 1400 07.00/08.00 45.50/47.00 86.50/88.50 125.00/127.00 1500 07.00/08.00 45.75/46.75 86.75/88.25 125.00/127.00 1600 06.75/08.25 45.25/47.25 86.50/88.50 125.00/127.00 1715 07.00/08.00 45.50/47.00 86.50/88.50 125.00/127.00 (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 08.50/09.50 46.25/48.25 87.25/89.25 125.25/127.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 159.00/161.00 193.50/195.50 233.00/235.00 269.00/271.00 1100 160.00/162.00 194.50/196.50 234.00/236.00 270.00/272.00 1200 160.75/162.75 195.25/197.25 234.50/236.50 271.00/273.00 1300 160.50/162.50 195.00/197.00 234.50/236.50 271.00/273.00 1400 161.00/163.00 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 272.00/274.00 1500 161.00/163.00 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 272.00/274.00 1600 161.00/163.00 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 271.75/273.75 1715 161.00/163.00 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 272.00/274.00 (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 160.75/162.75 195.25/197.25 234.75/236.75 271.00/273.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 303.00/305.00 342.50/344.50 377.00/379.00 412.50/414.50 1100 304.00/306.00 344.00/346.00 378.50/380.50 414.50/416.50 1200 305.00/307.00 345.50/347.50 380.00/382.00 415.50/417.50 1300 305.00/307.00 345.00/347.00 379.50/381.50 415.50/417.50 1400 306.00/308.00 346.00/348.00 380.50/382.50 416.50/418.50 1500 306.00/308.00 346.00/348.00 380.50/382.50 416.50/418.50 1600 305.75/307.75 345.75/347.75 380.00/382.00 416.00/418.00 1715 306.00/308.00 346.00/348.00 380.50/382.50 416.50/418.50 (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 305.00/307.00 345.00/347.00 379.50/381.50 415.00/417.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.57% 6.96% 6.82% 6.69% 6.62% 6.58% 1100 6.63% 6.99% 6.86% 6.73% 6.65% 6.60% 1200 6.63% 7.01% 6.88% 6.76% 6.67% 6.62% 1300 6.63% 6.99% 6.86% 6.74% 6.66% 6.62% 1400 6.65% 7.02% 6.88% 6.76% 6.69% 6.64% 1500 6.66% 7.03% 6.89% 6.76% 6.69% 6.64% 1600 6.66% 7.03% 6.89% 6.77% 6.70% 6.65% 1715 6.66% 7.04% 6.89% 6.77% 6.70% 6.65% (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 6.64% 6.96% 6.84% 6.71% 6.63% 6.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.55% 6.54% 6.53% 6.49% 6.44% 6.37% 1100 6.57% 6.56% 6.55% 6.51% 6.47% 6.40% 1200 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 6.54% 6.49% 6.42% 1300 6.59% 6.58% 6.56% 6.53% 6.48% 6.41% 1400 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 6.54% 6.49% 6.42% 1500 6.61% 6.60% 6.58% 6.54% 6.50% 6.43% 1600 6.61% 6.60% 6.58% 6.54% 6.49% 6.42% 1715 6.62% 6.60% 6.59% 6.55% 6.50% 6.43% (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 6.56% 6.55% 6.54% 6.51% 6.46% 6.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.4550/68.4650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com