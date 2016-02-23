Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.32% 05.32% 05.32% (Feb 18) 1000 05.25/07.25 04.25/05.75 01.00/01.50 05.60% 05.67% 05.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.50/07.00 44.50/46.50 86.00/88.00 124.75/126.75 1100 06.00/07.00 45.00/46.50 87.00/89.00 125.50/127.50 1200 06.00/07.50 44.75/46.75 87.00/89.00 126.25/128.25 1300 06.00/07.00 45.50/47.00 87.50/89.50 126.50/128.50 1400 05.75/07.25 45.25/47.25 87.50/89.50 127.00/129.00 1500 06.00/07.00 45.50/47.50 87.50/89.50 127.00/129.00 1600 06.00/07.00 46.00/47.50 88.00/90.00 127.50/129.50 1715 06.00/07.00 46.00/47.50 88.50/90.50 128.00/130.00 (C1osing Feb 18) 1715 07.00/08.00 45.50/47.00 86.50/88.50 125.00/127.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.75/162.75 195.75/197.75 235.75/237.75 272.25/274.25 1100 161.50/163.50 196.50/198.50 236.00/238.00 272.50/274.50 1200 162.25/164.25 197.25/199.25 237.25/239.25 274.00/276.00 1300 162.50/164.50 197.50/199.50 237.50/239.50 274.50/276.50 1400 163.00/165.00 198.00/200.00 238.25/240.25 275.00/277.00 1500 163.00/165.00 198.00/200.00 238.00/240.00 275.00/277.00 1600 163.50/165.50 198.50/200.50 238.50/240.50 275.00/277.00 1715 164.00/166.00 199.00/201.00 239.00/241.00 275.50/277.50 (C1osing Feb 18) 1715 161.00/163.00 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 272.00/274.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 306.50/308.50 346.50/348.50 381.50/383.50 417.50/419.50 1100 307.00/309.00 347.50/349.50 382.25/384.20 418.50/420.50 1200 308.50/310.50 349.00/351.00 383.75/385.75 420.00/422.00 1300 309.00/311.00 349.50/351.50 384.25/386.25 420.50/422.50 1400 309.50/311.50 350.00/352.00 384.75/386.75 421.00/423.00 1500 309.50/311.50 350.00/352.00 384.75/386.75 421.00/423.00 1600 309.50/311.50 350.00/352.00 384.75/386.75 421.50/423.50 1715 310.00/312.00 350.50/352.50 385.50/387.50 422.00/424.00 (C1osing Feb 18) 1715 306.00/308.00 346.00/348.00 380.50/382.50 416.50/418.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.73% 7.09% 6.94% 6.80% 6.72% 6.68% 1100 6.77% 7.17% 6.98% 6.83% 6.75% 6.69% 1200 6.77% 7.17% 7.02% 6.87% 6.78% 6.72% 1300 6.84% 7.21% 7.03% 6.87% 6.78% 6.72% 1400 6.84% 7.22% 7.06% 6.90% 6.80% 6.75% 1500 6.88% 7.22% 7.06% 6.90% 6.80% 6.74% 1600 6.92% 7.26% 7.09% 6.92% 6.82% 6.76% 1715 6.91% 7.29% 7.11% 6.94% 6.83% 6.77% (C1osing Feb 18) 1715 6.66% 7.04% 6.89% 6.77% 6.70% 6.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.64% 6.63% 6.61% 6.57% 6.52% 6.45% 1100 6.65% 6.64% 6.63% 6.58% 6.54% 6.47% 1200 6.69% 6.67% 6.66% 6.61% 6.57% 6.49% 1300 6.70% 6.68% 6.66% 6.62% 6.57% 6.49% 1400 6.71% 6.69% 6.68% 6.63% 6.58% 6.50% 1500 6.71% 6.69% 6.68% 6.63% 6.58% 6.50% 1600 6.72% 6.70% 6.68% 6.63% 6.59% 6.51% 1715 6.72% 6.70% 6.68% 6.64% 6.59% 6.51% (C1osing Feb 18) 1715 6.62% 6.60% 6.59% 6.55% 6.50% 6.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.6000/68.6100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com