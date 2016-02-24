Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.32% 05.32% 05.32% (Feb 22) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.32% 05.32% 05.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.75/05.75 44.75/46.75 87.25/89.25 126.75/128.75 1100 04.75/06.25 44.75/46.75 87.00/89.00 126.00/128.00 1200 04.75/05.75 44.50/46.50 86.50/88.50 125.50/127.50 1300 04.75/05.75 44.50/46.50 86.50/88.50 125.50/127.50 1400 04.75/05.75 44.75/46.75 86.75/88.75 125.75/127.75 1500 04.75/05.75 44.50/46.50 86.50/88.50 125.25/127.25 1600 04.75/05.75 44.50/46.50 86.50/88.50 125.50/127.50 1715 04.75/05.75 44.50/46.50 86.50/88.50 125.50/127.50 (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 06.00/07.00 46.00/47.50 88.50/90.50 128.00/130.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.00/165.00 198.00/200.00 238.00/240.00 274.50/276.50 1100 162.00/164.00 197.00/199.00 236.50/238.50 273.00/275.00 1200 161.50/163.50 196.50/198.50 236.00/238.00 272.00/274.00 1300 161.50/163.50 196.50/198.50 236.50/238.50 272.00/274.00 1400 161.75/163.75 196.75/198.75 236.50/238.50 272.50/274.50 1500 161.00/163.00 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 271.50/273.50 1600 161.50/163.50 196.50/198.50 236.00/238.00 271.50/273.50 1715 161.25/163.25 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 271.00/273.00 (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 164.00/166.00 199.00/201.00 239.00/241.00 275.50/277.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 309.00/311.00 349.50/351.50 384.50/386.50 421.00/423.00 1100 307.00/309.00 347.50/349.50 382.25/384.25 418.50/420.50 1200 306.00/308.00 346.00/348.00 380.50/382.50 416.50/418.50 1300 306.00/308.00 346.50/348.50 381.00/383.00 417.00/419.00 1400 306.50/308.50 346.50/348.50 380.75/382.75 416.50/418.50 1500 305.50/307.50 345.25/347.25 379.25/381.25 415.00/417.00 1600 305.00/307.00 344.50/346.50 378.50/380.50 414.50/416.50 1715 304.50/306.50 344.00/346.00 378.00/380.00 414.00/416.00 (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 310.00/312.00 350.50/352.50 385.50/387.50 422.00/424.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.96% 7.31% 7.12% 6.94% 6.84% 6.78% 1100 6.96% 7.28% 7.07% 6.89% 6.80% 6.73% 1200 6.91% 7.24% 7.04% 6.87% 6.79% 6.71% 1300 6.91% 7.24% 7.04% 6.87% 6.78% 6.72% 1400 6.95% 7.26% 7.06% 6.88% 6.79% 6.73% 1500 6.93% 7.26% 7.05% 6.86% 6.78% 6.72% 1600 6.92% 7.25% 7.05% 6.88% 6.79% 6.72% 1715 6.92% 7.25% 7.05% 6.87% 6.77% 6.71% (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 6.91% 7.29% 7.11% 6.94% 6.83% 6.77% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.73% 6.71% 6.69% 6.64% 6.60% 6.52% 1100 6.69% 6.66% 6.65% 6.60% 6.55% 6.49% 1200 6.66% 6.64% 6.62% 6.57% 6.52% 6.46% 1300 6.66% 6.64% 6.62% 6.58% 6.53% 6.46% 1400 6.68% 6.65% 6.63% 6.57% 6.52% 6.46% 1500 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 6.56% 6.51% 6.45% 1600 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 6.54% 6.50% 6.44% 1715 6.65% 6.61% 6.59% 6.53% 6.49% 6.43% (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 6.72% 6.70% 6.68% 6.64% 6.59% 6.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.5725/68.5825 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com