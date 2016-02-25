Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.32% 05.32% 05.32% (Feb 23) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.32% 05.32% 05.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/04.50 43.75/44.75 85.75/86.75 124.25/126.25 1100 03.50/04.50 43.50/45.00 85.00/87.00 124.00/126.00 1200 03.50/04.50 43.25/44.75 85.00/87.00 124.00/126.00 1300 03.75/05.25 43.75/45.75 85.50/87.50 124.25/126.25 1400 03.50/04.50 43.00/45.00 85.00/87.00 124.00/126.00 1500 03.50/04.50 43.25/45.25 85.50/87.50 124.50/126.50 1600 03.50/04.50 43.50/45.00 85.50/87.50 124.50/126.50 1715 03.50/04.50 43.75/45.75 86.25/88.25 125.50/127.50 (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 04.75/05.75 44.50/46.50 86.50/88.50 125.50/127.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.25/162.25 195.25/197.25 234.75/236.75 270.25/272.25 1100 159.50/161.50 194.00/196.00 233.50/235.50 269.00/271.00 1200 159.50/161.50 194.00/196.00 233.50/235.50 269.00/271.00 1300 160.00/162.00 194.50/196.50 233.75/235.75 269.50/271.50 1400 160.00/162.00 194.50/196.50 234.00/236.00 269.50/271.50 1500 160.50/162.50 195.00/197.00 234.50/236.50 270.50/272.50 1600 160.50/162.50 195.00/197.00 234.50/236.50 270.50/272.50 1715 161.50/163.50 196.50/198.50 236.50/238.50 272.50/274.50 (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 161.25/163.25 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 271.00/273.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 303.75/305.75 343.50/345.50 377.25/379.25 413.00/415.00 1100 302.50/304.50 342.00/344.00 376.00/378.00 411.50/413.50 1200 302.50/304.50 342.00/344.00 376.00/378.00 411.50/413.50 1300 303.00/305.00 342.50/344.50 376.50/378.50 411.50/413.50 1400 303.00/305.00 342.50/344.50 376.50/378.50 412.00/414.00 1500 304.50/306.50 344.00/346.00 378.00/380.00 413.50/415.50 1600 304.50/306.50 344.00/346.00 378.00/380.00 413.50/415.50 1715 306.50/308.50 346.00/348.00 380.00/382.00 416.00/418.00 (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 304.50/306.50 344.00/346.00 378.00/380.00 414.00/416.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.93% 7.27% 7.05% 6.88% 6.79% 6.72% 1100 6.93% 7.24% 7.03% 6.84% 6.75% 6.68% 1200 6.89% 7.25% 7.04% 6.85% 6.75% 6.69% 1300 7.02% 7.30% 7.06% 6.88% 6.77% 6.70% 1400 6.89% 7.24% 7.03% 6.87% 6.77% 6.70% 1500 6.93% 7.29% 7.06% 6.89% 6.78% 6.71% 1600 6.93% 7.29% 7.07% 6.89% 6.79% 6.72% 1715 7.01% 7.35% 7.12% 6.93% 6.84% 6.77% (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 6.92% 7.25% 7.05% 6.87% 6.77% 6.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.66% 6.62% 6.60% 6.54% 6.49% 6.43% 1100 6.63% 6.59% 6.57% 6.52% 6.46% 6.41% 1200 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.52% 6.47% 6.41% 1300 6.65% 6.61% 6.59% 6.54% 6.47% 6.41% 1400 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.53% 6.47% 6.41% 1500 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 6.56% 6.50% 6.44% 1600 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 6.56% 6.50% 6.44% 1715 6.72% 6.68% 6.65% 6.59% 6.54% 6.47% (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 6.65% 6.61% 6.59% 6.53% 6.49% 6.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.5600/68.5700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com