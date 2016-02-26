Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.32% 05.32% 05.32% (Feb 24) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.32% 05.32% 05.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 39.50/41.50 82.50/84.50 121.50/123.50 157.50/159.50 1100 40.00/42.00 83.00/85.00 122.50/124.50 158.50/160.50 1200 40.50/42.00 84.00/85.50 123.00/125.00 159.00/161.00 1300 40.50/42.00 84.50/86.50 124.00/126.00 160.00/162.00 1400 41.00/42.00 85.00/87.00 124.50/126.50 160.50/162.50 1500 41.50/43.00 85.75/87.75 125.25/127.25 161.25/163.25 1600 41.75/43.75 86.50/88.50 126.00/128.00 162.00/164.00 1715 42.00/43.50 86.00/88.00 125.50/127.50 161.50/163.50 (C1osing Feb 24) 1715 43.75/45.75 86.25/88.25 125.50/127.50 161.50/163.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.50/194.50 232.25/234.25 268.25/270.25 302.25/304.25 1100 193.50/195.50 233.00/235.00 269.00/271.00 303.00/305.00 1200 194.00/196.00 234.00/236.00 270.00/272.00 304.00/306.00 1300 194.50/196.50 234.00/236.00 270.00/272.00 304.00/306.00 1400 195.00/197.00 234.50/236.50 270.50/272.50 304.50/306.50 1500 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 271.50/273.50 305.50/307.50 1600 197.00/199.00 236.50/238.50 273.00/275.00 307.00/309.00 1715 196.50/198.50 236.00/238.00 272.00/274.00 306.00/308.00 (C1osing Feb 24) 1715 196.50/198.50 236.50/238.50 272.50/274.50 306.50/308.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 342.25/344.25 376.25/378.25 412.00/414.00 442.50/444.50 1100 343.00/345.00 377.50/379.50 413.50/415.50 444.00/446.00 1200 344.00/346.00 378.50/380.50 414.50/416.50 445.50/447.50 1300 343.50/345.50 378.00/380.00 414.00/416.00 445.00/447.00 1400 344.50/346.50 379.00/381.00 415.00/417.00 446.00/448.00 1500 345.00/347.00 379.50/381.50 415.50/417.50 446.50/448.50 1600 347.00/349.00 381.00/383.00 417.50/419.50 448.50/450.50 1715 345.50/347.50 380.00/382.00 416.00/418.00 447.50/449.50 (C1osing Feb 24) 1715 346.00/348.00 380.00/382.00 416.00/418.00 03.50/04.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.96% 7.41% 7.09% 6.92% 6.82% 6.75% 1100 7.04% 7.45% 7.15% 6.96% 6.86% 6.77% 1200 7.08% 7.51% 7.17% 6.97% 6.87% 6.79% 1300 7.08% 7.58% 7.23% 7.02% 6.89% 6.79% 1400 7.12% 7.62% 7.25% 7.04% 6.90% 6.80% 1500 7.24% 7.68% 7.29% 7.06% 6.93% 6.83% 1600 7.32% 7.75% 7.33% 7.10% 6.96% 6.86% 1715 7.33% 7.70% 7.30% 7.08% 6.95% 6.84% (C1osing Feb 24) 1715 7.01% 7.35% 7.12% 6.93% 6.84% 6.77% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.70% 6.67% 6.65% 6.59% 6.53% 6.47% 1100 6.72% 6.69% 6.66% 6.61% 6.55% 6.49% 1200 6.73% 6.70% 6.67% 6.62% 6.56% 6.51% 1300 6.74% 6.71% 6.66% 6.61% 6.55% 6.50% 1400 6.74% 6.71% 6.68% 6.62% 6.56% 6.51% 1500 6.76% 6.73% 6.68% 6.62% 6.56% 6.51% 1600 6.80% 6.76% 6.72% 6.65% 6.60% 6.54% 1715 6.78% 6.74% 6.69% 6.64% 6.57% 6.53% (C1osing Feb 24) 1715 6.72% 6.68% 6.65% 6.59% 6.54% 6.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.7100/68.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com