Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.31% 05.31% 05.31% (Feb 25) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.32% 05.32% 05.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 41.00/42.50 86.00/88.00 125.50/127.50 161.50/163.50 1100 41.00/42.50 86.00/88.00 125.50/127.50 161.50/163.50 1200 41.00/42.50 85.00/87.00 124.50/126.50 160.50/162.50 1300 40.50/42.00 85.00/87.00 124.50/126.50 160.50/162.50 1400 41.00/43.00 85.50/87.50 124.75/126.75 160.50/162.50 1500 40.50/42.00 84.50/86.50 124.00/126.00 160.00/162.00 1600 40.00/41.50 84.00/86.00 123.50/125.50 159.50/161.50 1715 40.50/41.50 84.50/86.50 124.00/126.00 160.00/162.00 (C1osing Feb 25) 1715 42.00/43.50 86.00/88.00 125.50/127.50 161.50/163.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.50/198.50 236.00/238.00 272.00/274.00 306.00/308.00 1100 196.50/198.50 236.50/238.50 272.50/274.50 306.50/308.50 1200 195.50/197.50 235.00/237.00 271.00/273.00 305.00/307.00 1300 195.00/197.00 234.50/236.50 270.50/272.50 304.50/306.50 1400 195.00/197.00 234.50/236.50 270.25/272.25 303.75/305.75 1500 194.50/196.50 234.00/236.00 270.00/272.00 304.00/306.00 1600 194.00/196.00 233.00/235.00 269.00/271.00 303.00/305.00 1715 194.50/196.50 233.50/235.50 269.50/271.50 303.50/305.50 (C1osing Feb 25) 1715 196.50/198.50 236.00/238.00 272.00/274.00 306.00/308.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 345.50/347.50 380.00/382.00 416.00/418.00 447.50/449.50 1100 346.50/348.50 381.00/383.00 417.00/419.00 448.50/450.50 1200 345.00/347.00 379.50/381.50 415.50/417.50 447.00/449.00 1300 344.00/346.00 378.50/380.50 414.50/416.50 446.00/448.00 1400 343.25/345.25 377.25/379.25 413.00/415.00 444.00/446.00 1500 343.00/345.00 377.00/379.00 413.00/415.00 444.50/446.50 1600 342.50/344.50 376.50/378.50 412.00/414.00 443.50/445.50 1715 343.00/345.00 377.00/379.00 413.00/415.00 444.50/446.50 (C1osing Feb 25) 1715 345.50/347.50 380.00/382.00 416.00/418.00 447.50/449.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.49% 7.77% 7.37% 7.12% 6.98% 6.87% 1100 7.49% 7.77% 7.37% 7.12% 6.98% 6.89% 1200 7.47% 7.68% 7.31% 7.08% 6.94% 6.84% 1300 7.41% 7.68% 7.31% 7.08% 6.93% 6.83% 1400 7.52% 7.73% 7.33% 7.08% 6.93% 6.83% 1500 7.40% 7.64% 7.28% 7.06% 6.91% 6.82% 1600 7.32% 7.60% 7.26% 7.04% 6.90% 6.79% 1715 7.37% 7.65% 7.30% 7.07% 6.92% 6.81% (C1osing Feb 25) 1715 7.33% 7.70% 7.30% 7.08% 6.95% 6.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.80% 6.76% 6.71% 6.65% 6.59% 6.54% 1100 6.81% 6.77% 6.73% 6.66% 6.60% 6.55% 1200 6.77% 6.73% 6.70% 6.63% 6.58% 6.53% 1300 6.77% 6.73% 6.69% 6.62% 6.57% 6.52% 1400 6.76% 6.71% 6.67% 6.60% 6.54% 6.49% 1500 6.75% 6.71% 6.66% 6.59% 6.54% 6.50% 1600 6.73% 6.70% 6.66% 6.59% 6.53% 6.49% 1715 6.75% 6.71% 6.68% 6.61% 6.55% 6.51% (C1osing Feb 25) 1715 6.78% 6.74% 6.69% 6.64% 6.57% 6.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.6200/68.6300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com