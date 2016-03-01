Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.32% 05.32% 05.32% (Feb 26) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.31% 05.31% 05.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 39.50/41.00 83.00/85.00 122.50/124.50 158.00/160.00 1100 39.50/41.00 83.00/85.00 122.00/124.00 157.50/159.50 1200 39.50/41.00 83.00/85.00 122.00/124.00 157.50/159.50 1300 39.00/40.50 82.00/84.00 121.00/123.00 156.00/158.00 1400 38.00/39.50 80.50/82.50 119.50/121.50 154.50/156.50 1500 37.50/39.50 80.00/82.00 118.50/120.50 153.00/155.00 1600 37.50/39.50 80.00/82.00 119.00/121.00 153.75/155.70 1715 37.50/39.50 80.00/82.00 119.00/121.00 154.00/156.00 (C1osing Feb 26) 1715 40.50/41.50 84.50/86.50 124.00/126.00 160.00/162.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.50/194.50 231.50/233.50 267.50/269.50 301.50/303.50 1100 192.00/194.00 231.00/233.00 266.50/268.50 300.00/302.00 1200 192.00/194.00 231.00/233.00 266.50/268.50 300.00/302.00 1300 190.00/192.00 228.50/230.50 264.00/266.00 297.50/299.50 1400 188.50/190.50 227.00/229.00 262.00/264.00 295.00/297.00 1500 186.50/188.50 225.00/227.00 260.00/262.00 293.00/295.00 1600 187.50/189.50 226.00/228.00 261.00/263.00 294.00/296.00 1715 187.50/189.50 226.00/228.00 261.00/263.00 294.00/296.00 (C1osing Feb 26) 1715 194.50/196.50 233.50/235.50 269.50/271.50 303.50/305.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 341.00/343.00 375.00/377.00 411.00/413.00 442.00/444.00 1100 339.50/341.50 373.50/375.50 409.50/411.50 440.50/442.50 1200 339.50/341.50 373.50/375.50 409.50/411.50 440.50/442.50 1300 336.50/338.50 370.00/372.00 405.50/407.50 436.00/438.00 1400 334.50/336.50 368.00/370.00 403.25/405.20 433.50/435.50 1500 332.00/334.00 365.50/367.50 400.75/402.75 431.00/433.00 1600 333.00/335.00 366.50/368.50 401.75/403.70 432.00/434.00 1715 333.00/335.00 366.50/368.50 401.75/403.75 432.00/434.00 (C1osing Feb 26) 1715 343.00/345.00 377.00/379.00 413.00/415.00 444.50/446.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.46% 7.64% 7.27% 7.02% 6.89% 6.79% 1100 7.46% 7.64% 7.24% 6.99% 6.87% 6.77% 1200 7.45% 7.63% 7.24% 6.99% 6.86% 6.77% 1300 7.38% 7.56% 7.20% 6.94% 6.81% 6.71% 1400 7.21% 7.44% 7.12% 6.88% 6.76% 6.67% 1500 7.17% 7.40% 7.06% 6.82% 6.70% 6.62% 1600 7.17% 7.40% 7.09% 6.85% 6.73% 6.64% 1715 7.17% 7.40% 7.09% 6.86% 6.73% 6.65% (C1osing Feb 26) 1715 7.37% 7.65% 7.30% 7.07% 6.92% 6.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.73% 6.70% 6.66% 6.59% 6.54% 6.48% 1100 6.70% 6.66% 6.63% 6.56% 6.51% 6.46% 1200 6.70% 6.66% 6.62% 6.56% 6.51% 6.45% 1300 6.65% 6.62% 6.58% 6.51% 6.46% 6.41% 1400 6.61% 6.57% 6.54% 6.48% 6.43% 6.37% 1500 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 6.44% 6.39% 6.34% 1600 6.58% 6.55% 6.52% 6.46% 6.40% 6.35% 1715 6.59% 6.55% 6.52% 6.46% 6.41% 6.36% (C1osing Feb 26) 1715 6.75% 6.71% 6.68% 6.61% 6.55% 6.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.4250/68.4350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com