Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.60/04.00 01.30/02.00 01.30/02.00 06.95% 06.95% 06.95% (Feb 29) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.32% 05.32% 05.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 37.00/38.50 78.50/80.50 117.50/119.50 152.50/154.50 1100 37.00/38.50 79.00/81.00 118.00/120.00 153.25/155.20 1200 37.00/38.50 79.00/81.00 117.50/119.50 152.50/154.50 1300 37.25/38.75 78.75/80.75 117.25/119.20 152.25/154.20 1400 36.00/38.00 78.00/80.00 116.00/118.00 151.00/153.00 1500 36.00/37.50 78.00/80.00 116.00/118.00 151.00/153.00 1600 36.00/37.50 77.50/79.50 115.50/117.50 150.50/152.50 1715 36.00/37.50 77.50/79.50 115.50/117.50 150.00/152.00 (C1osing Feb 29) 1715 37.50/39.50 80.00/82.00 119.00/121.00 154.00/156.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.00/188.00 224.50/226.50 259.50/261.50 292.50/294.50 1100 187.00/189.00 226.00/228.00 261.50/263.50 294.50/296.50 1200 186.00/188.00 225.00/227.00 260.00/262.00 293.00/295.00 1300 185.75/187.70 224.50/226.50 259.50/261.50 292.50/294.50 1400 184.50/186.50 223.25/225.20 258.25/260.20 291.25/293.20 1500 184.50/186.50 223.00/225.00 258.00/260.00 291.00/293.00 1600 184.00/186.00 222.00/224.00 257.00/259.00 290.00/292.00 1715 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 256.50/258.50 289.50/291.50 (C1osing Feb 29) 1715 187.50/189.50 226.00/228.00 261.00/263.00 294.00/296.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 331.00/333.00 364.00/366.00 399.00/401.00 429.00/431.00 1100 333.50/335.50 367.00/369.00 402.25/404.20 432.50/434.50 1200 332.00/334.00 365.00/367.00 400.25/402.25 430.50/432.50 1300 331.50/333.50 364.50/366.50 399.50/401.50 429.50/431.50 1400 330.00/332.00 363.00/365.00 398.00/400.00 428.00/430.00 1500 329.50/331.50 362.50/364.50 397.25/399.25 427.00/429.00 1600 328.50/330.50 361.50/363.50 396.00/398.00 425.50/427.50 1715 328.00/330.00 361.00/363.00 395.50/397.50 425.00/427.00 (C1osing Feb 29) 1715 333.00/335.00 366.50/368.50 401.75/403.75 432.00/434.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.27% 7.39% 7.09% 6.87% 6.74% 6.65% 1100 7.28% 7.44% 7.12% 6.90% 6.78% 6.70% 1200 7.29% 7.44% 7.10% 6.88% 6.75% 6.67% 1300 7.33% 7.43% 7.09% 6.87% 6.75% 6.66% 1400 7.18% 7.37% 7.03% 6.83% 6.72% 6.64% 1500 7.14% 7.36% 7.03% 6.83% 6.71% 6.63% 1600 7.13% 7.33% 7.00% 6.81% 6.69% 6.60% 1715 7.15% 7.34% 7.01% 6.80% 6.69% 6.60% (C1osing Feb 29) 1715 7.17% 7.40% 7.09% 6.86% 6.73% 6.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.60% 6.56% 6.51% 6.45% 6.40% 6.34% 1100 6.65% 6.61% 6.57% 6.51% 6.45% 6.40% 1200 6.62% 6.58% 6.54% 6.48% 6.43% 6.37% 1300 6.61% 6.58% 6.54% 6.48% 6.42% 6.37% 1400 6.59% 6.56% 6.52% 6.46% 6.41% 6.36% 1500 6.58% 6.55% 6.51% 6.45% 6.39% 6.33% 1600 6.56% 6.53% 6.49% 6.44% 6.38% 6.32% 1715 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 6.44% 6.38% 6.32% (C1osing Feb 29) 1715 6.59% 6.55% 6.52% 6.46% 6.41% 6.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.8550/67.8650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com