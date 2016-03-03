Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.40% 05.40% 05.40% (Mar 1) 1000 02.60/04.00 01.30/02.00 01.30/02.00 06.95% 06.95% 06.95% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.50/36.50 75.75/77.75 113.75/115.75 148.25/150.25 1100 34.75/36.75 76.25/78.25 114.00/116.00 148.75/150.75 1200 35.25/36.50 77.00/79.00 115.00/117.00 149.75/151.75 1300 35.25/36.75 77.00/79.00 115.00/117.00 150.00/152.00 1400 35.50/37.00 77.50/79.00 115.50/117.50 150.00/152.00 1500 35.00/37.00 77.25/79.25 115.50/117.50 150.50/152.50 1600 36.00/37.00 77.25/79.25 115.50/117.50 150.50/152.50 1715 35.50/37.50 77.75/79.75 116.00/118.00 151.00/153.00 (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 36.00/37.50 77.50/79.50 115.50/117.50 150.00/152.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 181.75/183.75 219.75/221.75 254.75/256.75 286.75/288.75 1100 182.50/184.50 220.50/222.50 255.50/257.50 288.50/290.50 1200 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 256.50/258.50 289.00/291.00 1300 183.50/185.50 222.00/224.00 257.00/259.00 289.50/291.50 1400 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 256.50/258.50 289.00/291.00 1500 184.00/186.00 222.00/224.00 257.00/259.00 290.00/292.00 1600 184.00/186.00 222.00/224.00 257.00/259.00 290.00/292.00 1715 184.75/186.75 223.00/225.00 258.00/260.00 291.00/293.00 (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 256.50/258.50 289.50/291.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 325.25/327.25 357.75/359.75 392.00/394.00 421.50/423.50 1100 327.00/329.00 359.50/361.50 393.50/395.50 423.00/425.00 1200 327.25/329.25 359.75/361.75 394.00/396.00 423.50/425.50 1300 328.50/330.50 361.00/363.00 395.00/397.00 424.50/426.50 1400 327.50/329.50 360.00/362.00 394.00/396.00 423.00/425.00 1500 328.50/330.50 361.00/363.00 395.00/397.00 425.00/427.00 1600 328.50/330.50 361.00/363.00 395.00/397.00 425.00/427.00 1715 329.50/331.50 362.00/364.00 396.50/398.50 426.50/428.50 (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 328.00/330.00 361.00/363.00 395.50/397.50 425.00/427.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.17% 7.32% 6.99% 6.80% 6.69% 6.61% 1100 7.21% 7.35% 6.99% 6.82% 6.71% 6.62% 1200 7.25% 7.42% 7.05% 6.87% 6.75% 6.65% 1300 7.27% 7.42% 7.05% 6.87% 6.75% 6.67% 1400 7.31% 7.44% 7.07% 6.87% 6.74% 6.65% 1500 7.28% 7.45% 7.09% 6.90% 6.77% 6.68% 1600 7.36% 7.45% 7.09% 6.90% 6.77% 6.67% 1715 7.38% 7.51% 7.13% 6.93% 6.81% 6.71% (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 7.15% 7.34% 7.01% 6.80% 6.69% 6.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.57% 6.52% 6.49% 6.42% 6.36% 6.30% 1100 6.58% 6.55% 6.51% 6.44% 6.37% 6.32% 1200 6.61% 6.56% 6.52% 6.45% 6.38% 6.33% 1300 6.62% 6.57% 6.54% 6.47% 6.40% 6.34% 1400 6.60% 6.56% 6.52% 6.45% 6.38% 6.31% 1500 6.63% 6.59% 6.55% 6.48% 6.41% 6.36% 1600 6.63% 6.59% 6.55% 6.48% 6.41% 6.35% 1715 6.66% 6.62% 6.58% 6.51% 6.44% 6.38% (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 6.44% 6.38% 6.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.5425/67.5525 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com