Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.50/07.00 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.96% 05.41% 05.41% (Mar 2) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.40% 05.40% 05.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/32.00 72.00/74.00 110.25/112.25 145.00/147.00 1100 30.50/31.75 73.00/75.00 111.25/113.25 146.50/148.50 1200 30.75/32.25 73.75/75.75 112.00/114.00 147.75/149.75 1300 30.25/31.75 73.50/75.50 112.00/114.00 147.50/149.50 1400 30.25/31.75 73.00/75.00 111.00/113.00 146.50/148.50 1500 30.00/31.50 73.25/75.25 111.75/113.75 147.00/149.00 1600 30.00/32.00 73.50/75.50 112.50/114.50 148.25/150.25 1715 30.50/32.50 74.00/76.00 112.50/114.50 148.00/150.00 (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 35.50/37.50 77.75/79.75 116.00/118.00 151.00/153.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.75/180.75 217.25/219.25 252.50/254.50 285.25/287.25 1100 180.50/182.50 219.25/221.25 254.25/256.25 286.75/288.75 1200 181.75/183.75 220.25/222.25 255.50/257.50 288.75/290.75 1300 181.50/183.50 220.25/222.25 255.50/257.50 288.50/290.50 1400 180.00/182.00 218.50/220.50 253.50/255.50 286.00/288.00 1500 181.00/183.00 219.75/221.75 255.75/257.75 288.75/290.75 1600 182.75/184.75 221.75/223.75 257.25/259.25 290.75/292.75 1715 182.50/184.50 221.00/223.00 256.50/258.50 290.00/292.00 (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 184.75/186.75 223.00/225.00 258.00/260.00 291.00/293.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 324.00/326.00 356.50/358.50 391.00/393.00 421.00/423.00 1100 325.75/327.75 358.50/360.50 393.00/395.00 423.00/425.00 1200 327.50/329.50 360.00/362.00 394.50/396.50 424.50/426.50 1300 327.25/329.25 359.75/361.75 394.25/396.25 424.00/426.00 1400 325.50/327.50 357.50/359.50 392.00/394.00 422.00/424.00 1500 327.75/329.75 360.25/362.25 394.75/396.75 424.50/426.50 1600 329.75/331.75 362.25/364.25 396.25/398.25 426.00/428.00 1715 328.75/330.75 361.25/363.25 395.25/397.25 425.00/427.00 (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 329.50/331.50 362.00/364.00 396.50/398.50 426.50/428.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.47% 7.42% 7.09% 6.89% 6.77% 6.70% 1100 7.55% 7.50% 7.16% 6.96% 6.84% 6.75% 1200 7.63% 7.58% 7.22% 7.02% 6.89% 6.79% 1300 7.57% 7.56% 7.21% 7.01% 6.88% 6.79% 1400 7.54% 7.50% 7.15% 6.96% 6.82% 6.74% 1500 7.53% 7.54% 7.19% 6.99% 6.86% 6.78% 1600 7.57% 7.57% 7.24% 7.05% 6.92% 6.84% 1715 7.65% 7.61% 7.24% 7.04% 6.91% 6.82% (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 7.38% 7.51% 7.13% 6.93% 6.81% 6.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.64% 6.61% 6.57% 6.49% 6.44% 6.38% 1100 6.68% 6.65% 6.60% 6.53% 6.47% 6.41% 1200 6.73% 6.69% 6.64% 6.56% 6.50% 6.44% 1300 6.73% 6.69% 6.64% 6.56% 6.49% 6.43% 1400 6.67% 6.64% 6.60% 6.52% 6.45% 6.40% 1500 6.73% 6.70% 6.65% 6.57% 6.50% 6.44% 1600 6.77% 6.74% 6.69% 6.60% 6.52% 6.46% 1715 6.76% 6.72% 6.67% 6.58% 6.51% 6.45% (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 6.66% 6.62% 6.58% 6.51% 6.44% 6.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3400/67.3500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com