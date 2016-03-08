Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 05.42% 05.42% 05.42% (Mar 3) 1000 05.50/07.00 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.96% 05.41% 05.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.75/31.75 73.50/75.50 112.25/114.25 147.75/149.75 1100 29.00/31.00 72.00/74.00 110.50/112.50 146.00/148.00 1200 28.75/30.25 71.75/73.75 110.75/112.75 146.25/148.25 1300 29.25/31.25 72.50/74.50 111.50/113.50 147.00/149.00 1400 29.00/31.00 72.50/74.50 111.50/113.50 147.25/149.25 1500 29.00/31.00 72.50/74.50 111.50/113.50 147.50/149.50 1600 29.50/31.50 73.50/75.50 112.75/114.75 148.75/150.75 1715 29.50/31.50 74.00/76.00 113.75/115.75 150.00/152.00 (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 30.50/32.50 74.00/76.00 112.50/114.50 148.00/150.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 182.25/184.25 221.25/223.25 256.75/258.75 290.25/292.25 1100 180.00/182.00 219.50/221.50 255.00/257.00 288.50/290.50 1200 180.75/182.75 219.75/221.75 255.00/257.00 288.50/290.50 1300 181.50/183.50 221.00/223.00 256.25/258.25 289.75/291.75 1400 182.25/184.25 221.25/223.25 257.25/259.25 290.75/292.75 1500 183.00/185.00 222.75/224.75 258.75/260.75 292.75/294.75 1600 184.00/186.00 224.00/226.00 260.50/262.50 294.00/296.00 1715 185.50/187.50 225.25/227.25 261.50/263.50 295.50/297.50 (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 182.50/184.50 221.00/223.00 256.50/258.50 290.00/292.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 329.00/331.00 361.50/363.50 395.75/397.75 425.50/427.50 1100 327.50/329.50 360.00/362.00 394.25/396.25 423.50/425.50 1200 327.50/329.50 359.50/361.50 393.50/395.50 423.00/425.00 1300 328.50/330.50 360.50/362.50 394.50/396.50 424.00/426.00 1400 329.75/331.75 362.00/364.00 396.00/398.00 425.50/427.50 1500 331.75/333.75 363.75/365.75 397.75/399.75 427.50/429.50 1600 332.50/334.50 364.50/366.50 398.50/400.50 428.00/430.00 1715 334.50/336.50 366.50/368.50 400.50/402.50 430.00/432.00 (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 328.75/330.75 361.25/363.25 395.25/397.25 425.00/427.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.78% 7.70% 7.30% 7.08% 6.96% 6.87% 1100 7.61% 7.56% 7.20% 6.99% 6.88% 6.81% 1200 7.55% 7.56% 7.22% 7.02% 6.91% 6.82% 1300 7.67% 7.62% 7.26% 7.05% 6.94% 6.86% 1400 7.64% 7.62% 7.26% 7.06% 6.95% 6.87% 1500 7.65% 7.62% 7.27% 7.09% 7.00% 6.92% 1600 7.77% 7.73% 7.36% 7.15% 7.05% 6.97% 1715 7.81% 7.80% 7.43% 7.22% 7.10% 7.01% (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 7.65% 7.61% 7.24% 7.04% 6.91% 6.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.80% 6.76% 6.70% 6.62% 6.54% 6.47% 1100 6.76% 6.72% 6.67% 6.59% 6.51% 6.45% 1200 6.76% 6.73% 6.67% 6.58% 6.50% 6.44% 1300 6.79% 6.75% 6.69% 6.60% 6.52% 6.45% 1400 6.81% 6.77% 6.71% 6.62% 6.54% 6.47% 1500 6.86% 6.82% 6.76% 6.66% 6.58% 6.51% 1600 6.91% 6.86% 6.78% 6.68% 6.60% 6.53% 1715 6.95% 6.90% 6.83% 6.72% 6.64% 6.56% (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 6.76% 6.72% 6.67% 6.58% 6.51% 6.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0800/67.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com