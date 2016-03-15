Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 05.99% 05.99% 05.99% (Mar 11) 1000 04.40/06.40 03.30/04.80 01.10/01.60 06.00% 06.00% 06.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/22.00 68.50/70.50 109.50/111.50 147.00/149.00 1100 20.00/20.75 69.00/70.00 110.25/111.25 148.00/149.50 1200 20.00/22.00 69.00/71.00 110.50/112.50 148.50/150.50 1300 20.00/21.25 69.50/71.50 111.00/113.00 149.00/151.00 1400 20.00/21.00 69.00/71.00 110.50/112.50 148.00/150.00 1500 20.00/22.00 69.50/71.50 110.50/112.50 148.00/150.00 1600 20.00/22.00 69.50/71.50 110.50/112.50 148.00/150.00 1715 20.00/22.00 69.75/71.75 110.75/112.75 148.25/150.25 (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 21.50/23.00 70.00/72.00 111.50/113.50 149.00/151.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.50/185.50 224.50/226.50 262.50/264.50 297.50/299.50 1100 184.50/186.00 225.50/227.00 263.50/265.00 298.00/299.50 1200 185.00/187.00 226.00/228.00 264.00/266.00 299.00/301.00 1300 186.00/188.00 228.00/230.00 266.00/268.00 301.25/303.25 1400 184.50/186.50 225.50/227.50 263.50/265.50 298.50/300.50 1500 184.50/186.50 224.50/226.50 262.50/264.50 297.50/299.50 1600 184.50/186.50 224.50/226.50 263.50/265.50 298.50/300.50 1715 184.25/186.25 225.25/227.25 262.50/264.50 297.00/299.00 (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 185.50/187.50 226.50/228.50 265.00/267.00 300.00/302.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 337.00/339.00 369.00/371.00 402.00/404.00 431.00/433.00 1100 337.50/339.00 369.50/371.00 403.00/404.50 432.00/433.50 1200 339.00/341.00 371.50/373.50 405.50/407.50 435.00/437.00 1300 341.50/343.50 374.25/376.25 408.00/410.00 437.00/439.50 1400 338.50/340.50 371.50/373.50 405.00/407.00 434.50/436.50 1500 337.00/339.00 369.50/371.50 403.25/405.25 432.50/434.50 1600 338.00/340.00 371.00/373.00 404.50/406.50 434.00/436.00 1715 336.50/338.50 369.00/371.00 402.75/404.75 432.00/434.00 (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 340.00/342.00 372.50/374.50 405.50/407.50 434.50/436.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.44% 8.16% 7.73% 7.50% 7.37% 7.28% 1100 8.40% 8.17% 7.76% 7.54% 7.40% 7.30% 1200 8.48% 8.21% 7.80% 7.56% 7.41% 7.31% 1300 8.51% 8.26% 7.82% 7.59% 7.47% 7.37% 1400 8.44% 8.21% 7.78% 7.53% 7.39% 7.30% 1500 8.53% 8.24% 7.78% 7.54% 7.38% 7.27% 1600 8.53% 8.23% 7.78% 7.53% 7.37% 7.28% 1715 8.55% 8.25% 7.79% 7.53% 7.38% 7.27% (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 8.41% 8.17% 7.77% 7.54% 7.38% 7.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.22% 7.15% 7.04% 6.90% 6.79% 6.70% 1100 7.23% 7.15% 7.04% 6.91% 6.80% 6.72% 1200 7.25% 7.18% 7.07% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% 1300 7.30% 7.23% 7.12% 6.99% 6.87% 6.79% 1400 7.23% 7.16% 7.06% 6.93% 6.83% 6.74% 1500 7.21% 7.14% 7.04% 6.91% 6.80% 6.72% 1600 7.23% 7.16% 7.05% 6.93% 6.82% 6.74% 1715 7.20% 7.12% 7.02% 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 7.24% 7.17% 7.07% 6.93% 6.82% 6.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1100/67.1200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com