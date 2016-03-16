Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 05.97% 05.97% 05.97% (Mar 14) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 05.99% 05.99% 05.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.25/20.25 67.00/69.00 107.50/109.50 144.50/146.50 1100 18.50/20.00 68.00/70.00 108.50/110.50 145.50/147.50 1200 18.50/20.00 68.00/70.00 109.00/111.00 146.00/148.00 1300 19.00/20.25 68.50/70.50 109.50/111.50 146.50/148.50 1400 18.50/20.50 68.25/70.25 109.50/111.50 146.50/148.50 1500 19.00/20.50 68.50/70.50 109.50/111.50 146.50/148.50 1600 19.00/20.00 69.00/71.00 110.00/112.00 147.00/149.00 1715 19.00/20.00 68.50/70.50 110.00/112.00 147.00/149.00 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 20.00/22.00 69.75/71.75 110.75/112.75 148.25/150.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 180.50/182.50 221.00/223.00 258.00/260.00 292.00/294.00 1100 181.50/183.50 221.50/223.50 259.50/261.50 294.00/296.00 1200 182.00/184.00 222.00/224.00 260.00/262.00 295.00/297.00 1300 182.50/184.50 223.50/225.50 260.75/262.75 295.25/297.25 1400 182.50/184.50 223.00/225.00 261.00/263.00 296.00/298.00 1500 182.00/184.00 222.50/224.50 260.50/262.50 295.50/297.50 1600 183.00/185.00 223.50/225.50 261.50/263.50 296.50/298.50 1715 183.00/185.00 223.00/225.00 261.00/263.00 296.00/298.00 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 184.25/186.25 225.25/227.25 262.50/264.50 297.00/299.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 331.00/333.00 363.25/365.25 397.00/399.00 426.00/428.00 1100 333.50/335.50 366.00/368.00 399.50/401.50 429.00/431.00 1200 334.50/336.50 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 430.50/432.50 1300 335.00/337.00 367.75/369.75 401.50/403.50 430.50/432.50 1400 335.50/337.50 368.00/370.00 402.00/404.00 431.50/433.50 1500 335.00/337.00 367.50/369.50 401.50/403.50 431.00/433.00 1600 336.50/338.50 369.50/371.50 403.50/405.50 433.00/435.00 1715 336.00/338.00 368.50/370.50 402.50/404.50 432.00/434.00 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 336.50/338.50 369.00/371.00 402.75/404.75 432.00/434.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.40% 8.08% 7.64% 7.41% 7.26% 7.16% 1100 8.51% 8.17% 7.70% 7.46% 7.29% 7.20% 1200 8.50% 8.19% 7.73% 7.47% 7.31% 7.21% 1300 8.57% 8.23% 7.75% 7.49% 7.34% 7.24% 1400 8.54% 8.22% 7.75% 7.49% 7.33% 7.23% 1500 8.58% 8.23% 7.75% 7.47% 7.31% 7.22% 1600 8.61% 8.26% 7.77% 7.50% 7.33% 7.24% 1715 8.55% 8.24% 7.77% 7.50% 7.32% 7.22% (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 8.55% 8.25% 7.79% 7.53% 7.38% 7.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.09% 7.02% 6.91% 6.80% 6.70% 6.62% 1100 7.15% 7.07% 6.96% 6.85% 6.75% 6.66% 1200 7.16% 7.09% 6.98% 6.87% 6.76% 6.68% 1300 7.17% 7.09% 6.99% 6.87% 6.76% 6.68% 1400 7.18% 7.10% 6.99% 6.88% 6.77% 6.69% 1500 7.16% 7.09% 6.98% 6.87% 6.76% 6.68% 1600 7.18% 7.11% 7.01% 6.90% 6.79% 6.70% 1715 7.17% 7.10% 6.99% 6.88% 6.77% 6.69% (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 7.20% 7.12% 7.02% 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3775/67.3875 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com