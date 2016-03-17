Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 05.96% 05.96% 05.96% (Mar 15) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 05.97% 05.97% 05.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.50 68.00/70.00 109.50/111.50 147.00/149.00 1100 17.50/19.00 67.50/69.50 109.00/111.00 146.00/148.00 1200 17.50/19.00 67.50/69.50 108.50/110.50 145.50/147.50 1300 17.50/19.00 67.00/69.00 108.00/110.00 144.50/146.50 1400 17.50/18.50 67.50/68.50 108.50/109.50 144.50/146.50 1500 17.00/18.50 66.00/68.00 106.50/108.50 143.00/145.00 1600 17.00/18.50 66.00/68.00 106.50/108.50 143.00/145.00 1715 17.00/18.50 66.00/68.00 106.50/108.50 143.00/145.00 (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 19.00/20.00 68.50/70.50 110.00/112.00 147.00/149.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.00/185.00 224.00/226.00 262.50/264.50 297.50/299.50 1100 182.00/184.00 223.00/225.00 261.50/263.50 296.50/298.50 1200 181.50/183.50 222.00/224.00 260.00/262.00 294.50/296.50 1300 180.00/182.00 220.00/222.00 257.50/259.50 292.00/294.00 1400 180.00/182.00 220.00/222.00 257.50/259.50 292.00/294.00 1500 178.00/180.00 217.50/219.50 255.00/257.00 289.50/291.50 1600 178.00/180.00 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 288.00/290.00 1715 178.00/180.00 217.50/219.50 254.50/256.50 288.50/290.50 (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 183.00/185.00 223.00/225.00 261.00/263.00 296.00/298.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 338.00/340.00 371.00/373.00 405.50/407.50 435.00/437.00 1100 337.00/339.00 370.00/372.00 404.50/406.50 434.00/436.00 1200 334.00/336.00 367.00/369.00 401.50/403.50 431.00/433.00 1300 331.00/333.00 364.00/366.00 398.00/400.00 427.50/429.50 1400 331.50/333.50 364.50/366.50 398.50/400.50 428.00/430.00 1500 329.00/331.00 361.50/363.50 395.50/397.50 424.50/426.50 1600 327.50/329.50 360.00/362.00 394.00/396.00 423.00/425.00 1715 328.00/330.00 360.50/362.50 394.50/396.50 423.50/425.50 (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 336.00/338.00 368.50/370.50 402.50/404.50 432.00/434.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.72% 8.31% 7.81% 7.56% 7.39% 7.30% 1100 8.64% 8.27% 7.76% 7.52% 7.36% 7.27% 1200 8.64% 8.25% 7.73% 7.50% 7.33% 7.24% 1300 8.59% 8.20% 7.68% 7.44% 7.27% 7.17% 1400 8.57% 8.21% 7.69% 7.44% 7.27% 7.17% 1500 8.46% 8.10% 7.61% 7.37% 7.20% 7.11% 1600 8.46% 8.10% 7.61% 7.37% 7.19% 7.08% 1715 8.46% 8.10% 7.61% 7.38% 7.20% 7.10% (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 8.55% 8.24% 7.77% 7.50% 7.32% 7.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.24% 7.17% 7.06% 6.95% 6.83% 6.74% 1100 7.21% 7.15% 7.04% 6.93% 6.81% 6.73% 1200 7.17% 7.09% 6.99% 6.88% 6.77% 6.69% 1300 7.11% 7.03% 6.93% 6.82% 6.71% 6.64% 1400 7.11% 7.04% 6.94% 6.83% 6.72% 6.65% 1500 7.06% 6.99% 6.90% 6.79% 6.68% 6.61% 1600 7.02% 6.96% 6.86% 6.76% 6.65% 6.58% 1715 7.04% 6.97% 6.88% 6.77% 6.66% 6.59% (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 7.17% 7.10% 6.99% 6.88% 6.77% 6.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.2200/67.2300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com