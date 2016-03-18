Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/05.75 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.25 06.14% 05.46% 06.37% (Mar 16) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 05.96% 05.96% 05.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.50/14.00 61.50/63.50 102.00/104.00 138.50/140.50 1100 13.00/14.25 62.25/64.25 102.75/104.75 139.00/141.00 1200 13.00/14.25 62.25/64.25 102.75/104.75 139.00/141.00 1300 12.50/14.00 61.00/63.00 101.00/103.00 137.00/139.00 1400 12.75/14.75 60.75/62.75 100.75/102.75 136.25/138.25 1500 12.50/14.00 61.00/63.00 101.00/103.00 136.50/138.50 1600 12.75/14.75 60.75/62.75 101.00/103.00 136.50/138.50 1715 12.50/14.00 60.50/62.50 101.00/103.00 137.00/139.00 (C1osing Mar 16) 1715 17.00/18.50 66.00/68.00 106.50/108.50 143.00/145.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.00/176.00 214.00/216.00 251.50/253.50 286.00/288.00 1100 174.00/176.00 213.75/215.75 250.50/252.50 284.75/286.75 1200 174.00/176.00 213.75/215.75 250.50/252.50 284.75/286.75 1300 172.00/174.00 211.00/213.00 247.00/249.00 280.50/282.50 1400 170.50/172.50 209.50/211.50 245.00/247.00 278.50/280.50 1500 171.00/173.00 210.00/212.00 246.00/248.00 280.00/282.00 1600 171.00/173.00 210.00/212.00 245.50/247.50 279.00/281.00 1715 171.50/173.50 210.50/212.50 246.50/248.50 280.50/282.50 (C1osing Mar 16) 1715 178.00/180.00 217.50/219.50 254.50/256.50 288.50/290.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 325.50/327.50 358.00/360.00 392.00/394.00 421.00/423.00 1100 324.50/326.50 357.00/359.00 390.50/392.50 418.00/420.00 1200 324.50/326.50 357.00/359.00 390.50/392.50 419.50/421.50 1300 319.50/321.50 351.50/353.50 385.50/387.50 414.50/416.50 1400 317.50/319.50 349.50/351.50 383.00/385.00 412.00/414.00 1500 319.50/321.50 352.00/354.00 385.50/387.50 414.50/416.50 1600 318.00/320.00 350.00/352.00 383.50/385.50 412.50/414.50 1715 319.50/321.50 351.50/353.50 385.00/387.00 414.00/416.00 (C1osing Mar 16) 1715 328.00/330.00 360.50/362.50 394.50/396.50 423.50/425.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.61% 8.05% 7.63% 7.39% 7.23% 7.16% 1100 8.72% 8.10% 7.65% 7.39% 7.22% 7.12% 1200 8.73% 8.11% 7.66% 7.40% 7.23% 7.13% 1300 8.57% 7.99% 7.56% 7.32% 7.15% 7.05% 1400 8.56% 7.97% 7.53% 7.27% 7.10% 7.00% 1500 8.57% 7.99% 7.54% 7.28% 7.12% 7.02% 1600 8.57% 7.99% 7.55% 7.29% 7.12% 7.02% 1715 8.50% 7.97% 7.56% 7.31% 7.13% 7.03% (C1osing Mar 16) 1715 8.46% 8.10% 7.61% 7.38% 7.20% 7.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.10% 7.03% 6.93% 6.81% 6.72% 6.64% 1100 7.06% 7.00% 6.90% 6.78% 6.67% 6.59% 1200 7.07% 7.01% 6.91% 6.79% 6.69% 6.62% 1300 6.98% 6.92% 6.82% 6.71% 6.63% 6.56% 1400 6.93% 6.88% 6.78% 6.67% 6.59% 6.52% 1500 6.96% 6.91% 6.83% 6.71% 6.63% 6.56% 1600 6.95% 6.89% 6.80% 6.68% 6.60% 6.53% 1715 6.98% 6.92% 6.82% 6.70% 6.62% 6.55% (C1osing Mar 16) 1715 7.04% 6.97% 6.88% 6.77% 6.66% 6.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7450/66.7550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com