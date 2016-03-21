Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/06.40 03.30/04.80 01.10/01.60 06.02% 06.02% 06.02% (Mar 17) 1000 04.50/05.75 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.25 06.14% 05.46% 06.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.50/13.00 60.00/62.00 100.50/102.50 136.50/138.50 1100 11.50/13.00 58.50/60.50 99.00/101.00 135.00/137.00 1200 11.50/13.00 58.50/60.50 99.00/101.00 134.50/136.50 1300 11.50/12.50 59.00/60.00 99.50/100.50 135.00/136.00 1400 11.50/13.00 59.00/61.00 99.50/101.50 135.00/137.00 1500 11.50/13.00 58.50/60.50 99.00/101.00 135.00/137.00 1600 11.75/12.75 58.75/60.25 99.00/100.50 134.50/136.50 1715 11.50/13.00 58.50/60.50 99.00/101.00 135.00/137.00 (C1osing Mar 17) 1715 12.50/14.00 60.50/62.50 101.00/103.00 137.00/139.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.00/173.00 210.50/212.50 246.50/248.50 280.50/282.50 1100 169.50/171.50 208.50/210.50 244.50/246.50 278.50/280.50 1200 169.00/171.00 208.00/210.00 244.00/246.00 277.50/279.50 1300 169.00/171.00 208.00/210.00 244.00/246.00 278.00/280.00 1400 169.50/171.50 208.50/210.50 244.50/246.50 278.50/280.50 1500 169.50/171.50 208.50/210.50 244.50/246.50 278.50/280.50 1600 169.00/171.00 208.50/210.50 244.50/246.50 278.50/280.50 1715 169.50/171.50 209.00/211.00 245.50/247.50 279.50/281.50 (C1osing Mar 17) 1715 171.50/173.50 210.50/212.50 246.50/248.50 280.50/282.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 320.00/322.00 352.00/354.00 385.50/387.50 414.50/416.50 1100 317.50/319.50 350.00/352.00 383.50/385.50 412.50/414.50 1200 316.50/318.50 348.50/350.50 382.00/384.00 411.00/413.00 1300 317.50/319.50 349.50/351.50 383.00/385.00 412.00/414.00 1400 318.00/320.00 350.00/352.00 383.50/385.50 412.50/414.50 1500 318.00/320.00 350.00/352.00 383.50/385.50 412.50/414.50 1600 318.00/320.00 350.00/352.00 383.50/385.50 412.50/414.50 1715 319.00/321.00 351.00/353.00 384.50/386.50 413.50/415.50 (C1osing Mar 17) 1715 319.50/321.50 351.50/353.50 385.00/387.00 414.00/416.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.70% 8.07% 7.61% 7.35% 7.18% 7.08% 1100 8.50% 7.94% 7.52% 7.28% 7.12% 7.02% 1200 8.51% 7.95% 7.51% 7.27% 7.11% 7.01% 1300 8.48% 7.94% 7.50% 7.25% 7.10% 7.00% 1400 8.57% 7.99% 7.54% 7.28% 7.12% 7.02% 1500 8.50% 7.94% 7.53% 7.28% 7.12% 7.02% 1600 8.50% 7.93% 7.50% 7.26% 7.12% 7.03% 1715 8.51% 7.96% 7.54% 7.30% 7.15% 7.06% (C1osing Mar 17) 1715 8.50% 7.97% 7.56% 7.31% 7.13% 7.03% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.01% 6.96% 6.86% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58% 1100 6.96% 6.91% 6.82% 6.71% 6.62% 6.55% 1200 6.95% 6.89% 6.80% 6.69% 6.60% 6.53% 1300 6.95% 6.90% 6.81% 6.70% 6.61% 6.54% 1400 6.97% 6.92% 6.82% 6.71% 6.62% 6.55% 1500 6.97% 6.92% 6.82% 6.71% 6.62% 6.55% 1600 6.97% 6.92% 6.82% 6.71% 6.62% 6.55% 1715 7.00% 6.95% 6.85% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58% (C1osing Mar 17) 1715 6.98% 6.92% 6.82% 6.70% 6.62% 6.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5000/66.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com