Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50
05.49% 05.49% 05.49%
(Mar 18)
1000 04.40/06.40 03.30/04.80 01.10/01.60
06.02% 06.02% 06.02%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAR APR MAY JUN
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 10.00/11.50 57.00/59.00 97.00/99.00 132.50/134.50
1100 10.00/11.50 56.50/58.50 96.00/98.00 131.50/133.50
1200 10.00/11.50 56.50/58.50 96.50/98.50 132.00/134.00
1300 10.00/12.00 56.00/58.00 96.00/98.00 132.00/134.00
1400 10.50/12.00 56.50/58.50 96.50/98.50 132.00/134.00
1500 10.00/11.50 56.50/58.50 96.50/98.50 132.00/134.00
1600 10.00/11.50 56.50/58.50 96.50/98.50 132.00/134.00
1715 10.00/11.50 56.50/58.50 96.50/98.50 132.50/134.50
(C1osing Mar 18)
1715 11.50/13.00 58.50/60.50 99.00/101.00 135.00/137.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 166.50/168.50 205.50/207.50 241.50/243.50 275.00/277.00
1100 165.50/167.50 204.50/206.50 240.50/242.50 274.50/276.50
1200 166.50/168.50 205.50/207.50 241.50/243.50 275.50/277.50
1300 166.50/168.50 206.00/208.00 242.50/244.50 277.00/279.00
1400 166.50/168.50 206.00/208.00 242.00/244.00 276.50/278.50
1500 166.50/168.50 206.00/208.00 242.50/244.50 277.00/279.00
1600 166.50/168.50 206.00/208.00 242.50/244.50 277.00/279.00
1715 167.00/169.00 206.50/208.50 243.00/245.00 278.00/280.00
(C1osing Mar 18)
1715 169.50/171.50 209.00/211.00 245.50/247.50 279.50/281.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 314.00/316.00 346.00/348.00 379.50/381.50 408.50/410.50
1100 313.50/315.50 345.50/347.50 379.00/381.00 408.00/410.00
1200 314.50/316.50 346.50/348.50 380.00/382.00 409.00/411.00
1300 316.50/318.50 349.00/351.00 382.50/384.50 411.50/413.50
1400 316.00/318.00 348.50/350.50 382.00/384.00 411.00/413.00
1500 316.50/318.50 349.00/351.00 382.50/384.50 411.50/413.50
1600 317.00/319.00 349.50/351.50 383.00/385.00 412.50/414.50
1715 318.00/320.00 350.50/352.50 384.50/386.50 414.00/416.00
(C1osing Mar 18)
1715 319.00/321.00 351.00/353.00 384.50/386.50 413.50/415.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.56% 7.92% 7.47% 7.21% 7.07% 6.98%
1100 8.50% 7.84% 7.42% 7.17% 7.04% 6.96%
1200 8.49% 7.87% 7.44% 7.20% 7.07% 6.98%
1300 8.42% 7.83% 7.43% 7.20% 7.08% 7.01%
1400 8.51% 7.88% 7.45% 7.21% 7.09% 7.00%
1500 8.50% 7.88% 7.45% 7.21% 7.09% 7.01%
1600 8.49% 7.87% 7.44% 7.20% 7.08% 7.01%
1715 8.49% 7.87% 7.46% 7.22% 7.10% 7.02%
(C1osing Mar 18)
1715 8.51% 7.96% 7.54% 7.30% 7.15% 7.06%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.92% 6.87% 6.78% 6.68% 6.59% 6.52%
1100 6.91% 6.86% 6.77% 6.67% 6.58% 6.52%
1200 6.93% 6.88% 6.79% 6.68% 6.59% 6.53%
1300 6.97% 6.92% 6.83% 6.73% 6.63% 6.57%
1400 6.96% 6.92% 6.83% 6.72% 6.63% 6.57%
1500 6.98% 6.93% 6.84% 6.73% 6.64% 6.57%
1600 6.97% 6.94% 6.85% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58%
1715 6.99% 6.95% 6.86% 6.76% 6.67% 6.60%
(C1osing Mar 18)
1715 7.00% 6.95% 6.85% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5250/66.5350 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.