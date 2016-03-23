Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.25/09.00 01.10/01.60 06.00/08.00 06.63% 06.03% 06.58% (Mar 21) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.75/05.00 50.75/52.75 91.00/93.00 127.00/129.00 1100 03.50/04.50 50.75/52.75 90.50/92.50 126.50/128.50 1200 03.50/04.50 50.50/52.50 90.50/92.50 126.50/128.50 1300 03.50/04.50 50.50/52.50 91.00/93.00 127.00/129.00 1400 03.75/04.75 51.50/53.50 92.00/94.00 128.00/130.00 1500 03.75/04.75 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 127.50/129.50 1600 03.75/04.50 51.75/53.25 91.75/93.25 127.50/129.50 1715 03.75/05.75 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 128.00/130.00 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 10.00/11.50 56.50/58.50 96.50/98.50 132.50/134.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.00/164.00 202.00/204.00 238.25/240.25 273.00/275.00 1100 161.50/163.50 201.50/203.50 238.50/240.50 273.50/275.50 1200 161.00/163.00 201.00/203.00 238.00/240.00 273.00/275.00 1300 161.50/163.50 201.50/203.50 238.50/240.50 273.50/275.50 1400 162.50/164.50 202.50/204.50 239.50/241.50 274.50/276.50 1500 162.00/164.00 201.50/203.50 238.00/240.00 273.00/275.00 1600 162.25/164.25 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 272.50/274.50 1715 162.50/164.50 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 272.50/274.50 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 167.00/169.00 206.50/208.50 243.00/245.00 278.00/280.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 313.00/315.00 346.00/348.00 380.00/382.00 409.50/411.50 1100 313.50/315.50 346.50/348.50 380.50/382.50 410.00/412.00 1200 313.00/315.00 346.00/348.00 380.00/382.00 409.50/411.50 1300 314.00/316.00 347.00/349.00 381.00/383.00 410.50/412.50 1400 315.00/317.00 348.00/350.00 382.00/384.00 411.50/413.50 1500 313.00/315.00 346.00/348.00 380.00/382.00 409.00/411.00 1600 312.00/314.00 344.50/346.50 378.25/380.25 407.50/409.50 1715 312.50/314.50 345.50/347.50 379.50/381.50 408.50/410.50 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 318.00/320.00 350.50/352.50 384.50/386.50 414.00/416.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.86% 7.88% 7.49% 7.27% 7.14% 7.06% 1100 8.82% 7.84% 7.46% 7.25% 7.13% 7.07% 1200 8.82% 7.84% 7.46% 7.23% 7.11% 7.05% 1300 8.81% 7.88% 7.48% 7.25% 7.12% 7.06% 1400 8.96% 7.94% 7.52% 7.27% 7.14% 7.07% 1500 8.98% 7.91% 7.50% 7.26% 7.11% 7.04% 1600 8.96% 7.90% 7.49% 7.26% 7.12% 7.03% 1715 9.06% 7.95% 7.53% 7.28% 7.13% 7.04% (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 8.49% 7.87% 7.46% 7.22% 7.10% 7.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.02% 6.97% 6.88% 6.76% 6.68% 6.61% 1100 7.04% 6.99% 6.89% 6.78% 6.69% 6.62% 1200 7.02% 6.98% 6.88% 6.77% 6.68% 6.61% 1300 7.03% 6.99% 6.89% 6.78% 6.69% 6.62% 1400 7.04% 6.99% 6.89% 6.78% 6.69% 6.61% 1500 7.01% 6.96% 6.86% 6.75% 6.66% 6.59% 1600 6.99% 6.93% 6.82% 6.71% 6.63% 6.55% 1715 6.99% 6.95% 6.85% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58% (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 6.99% 6.95% 6.86% 6.76% 6.67% 6.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7100/66.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com