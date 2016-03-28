Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.00/09.00 06.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 06.37% 06.55% 05.46% (Mar 22) 1000 07.25/09.00 01.10/01.60 06.00/08.00 06.63% 06.03% 06.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.50/03.50 50.50/52.50 90.50/92.50 126.50/128.50 1100 02.50/03.50 52.00/53.50 92.00/94.00 127.75/129.75 1200 02.50/03.00 52.50/54.00 92.75/94.25 128.50/130.50 1300 02.50/03.50 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 128.00/130.00 1400 02.50/03.50 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 128.00/130.00 1500 02.50/03.50 52.50/54.50 92.50/94.50 128.25/130.25 1600 02.50/03.50 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 128.00/130.00 1715 02.50/03.50 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 128.00/130.00 (C1osing Mar 22) 1715 03.75/05.75 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 128.00/130.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.00/163.00 201.00/203.00 237.00/239.00 272.00/274.00 1100 162.50/164.50 202.50/204.50 239.00/241.00 273.50/275.50 1200 163.00/165.00 203.00/205.00 239.50/241.50 274.25/276.25 1300 162.50/164.50 202.00/204.00 238.50/240.50 273.00/275.00 1400 162.50/164.50 202.00/204.00 238.50/240.50 273.50/275.50 1500 162.50/164.50 202.50/204.50 239.00/241.00 273.50/275.50 1600 162.50/164.50 202.00/204.00 238.50/240.50 273.00/275.00 1715 162.50/164.50 201.50/203.50 238.00/240.00 272.00/274.00 (C1osing Mar 22) 1715 162.50/164.50 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 272.50/274.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 312.00/314.00 345.00/347.00 379.00/381.00 408.00/410.00 1100 313.50/315.50 346.00/348.00 379.50/381.50 409.00/411.00 1200 314.00/316.00 346.50/348.50 380.25/382.25 409.50/411.50 1300 313.00/315.00 346.00/348.00 380.00/382.00 409.00/411.00 1400 313.00/315.00 346.00/348.00 380.00/382.00 409.00/411.00 1500 313.50/315.50 346.00/348.00 379.50/381.50 408.50/410.50 1600 312.50/314.50 345.00/347.00 379.00/381.00 408.00/410.00 1715 311.00/313.00 343.50/345.50 377.00/379.00 406.00/408.00 (C1osing Mar 22) 1715 312.50/314.50 345.50/347.50 379.50/381.50 408.50/410.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.07% 7.93% 7.50% 7.25% 7.12% 7.03% 1100 9.29% 8.06% 7.57% 7.32% 7.18% 7.09% 1200 9.38% 8.10% 7.61% 7.34% 7.19% 7.10% 1300 9.33% 8.06% 7.58% 7.31% 7.16% 7.07% 1400 9.34% 8.06% 7.59% 7.32% 7.16% 7.07% 1500 9.43% 8.11% 7.61% 7.32% 7.18% 7.09% 1600 9.35% 8.07% 7.60% 7.33% 7.17% 7.08% 1715 9.36% 8.09% 7.61% 7.34% 7.16% 7.08% (C1osing Mar 22) 1715 9.06% 7.95% 7.53% 7.28% 7.13% 7.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.00% 6.95% 6.85% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58% 1100 7.04% 6.98% 6.87% 6.75% 6.66% 6.59% 1200 7.05% 6.99% 6.88% 6.76% 6.67% 6.60% 1300 7.02% 6.97% 6.86% 6.75% 6.66% 6.59% 1400 7.04% 6.97% 6.87% 6.76% 6.66% 6.60% 1500 7.04% 6.99% 6.87% 6.75% 6.66% 6.59% 1600 7.04% 6.97% 6.86% 6.75% 6.66% 6.59% 1715 7.02% 6.95% 6.84% 6.73% 6.63% 6.57% (C1osing Mar 22) 1715 6.99% 6.95% 6.85% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6350/66.6450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com