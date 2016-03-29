Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.02% 06.02% 06.02% (Mar 23) 1000 07.00/09.00 06.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 06.37% 06.55% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 50.00/52.00 90.00/92.00 125.50/127.50 1100 01.00/02.00 50.50/52.50 90.50/92.50 126.00/128.00 1200 01.00/02.50 51.50/53.00 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 1300 01.00/02.00 51.00/53.00 91.00/93.00 126.50/128.50 1400 01.00/02.00 51.50/53.50 91.00/93.00 126.50/128.50 1500 01.00/02.00 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 127.50/129.50 1600 01.00/02.00 52.50/54.50 92.50/94.50 128.00/130.00 1715 01.00/02.00 53.00/55.00 93.00/95.00 128.50/130.50 (C1osing Mar 23) 1715 02.50/03.50 52.00/54.00 92.00/94.00 128.00/130.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.00/162.00 199.00/201.00 235.00/237.00 268.50/270.50 1100 160.00/162.00 198.75/200.75 234.50/236.50 268.00/270.00 1200 161.00/163.00 199.50/201.50 235.50/237.50 269.00/271.00 1300 160.50/162.50 199.25/201.25 235.00/237.00 268.00/270.00 1400 160.50/162.50 199.25/201.20 235.00/237.00 268.00/270.00 1500 161.50/163.50 200.25/202.25 236.00/238.00 269.00/271.00 1600 162.00/164.00 201.00/203.00 237.00/239.00 270.50/272.50 1715 162.50/164.50 201.50/203.50 237.50/239.50 271.00/273.00 (C1osing Mar 23) 1715 162.50/164.50 201.50/203.50 238.00/240.00 272.00/274.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 307.50/309.50 339.50/341.50 373.00/375.00 402.00/404.00 1100 307.00/309.00 339.50/341.50 373.00/375.00 402.00/404.00 1200 308.00/310.00 340.00/342.00 373.50/375.50 402.50/404.50 1300 307.00/309.00 339.00/341.00 372.50/374.50 401.50/403.50 1400 307.00/309.00 339.00/341.00 372.50/374.50 401.50/403.50 1500 308.00/310.00 340.00/342.00 373.50/375.50 402.50/404.50 1600 309.50/311.50 342.00/344.00 375.50/377.50 404.50/406.50 1715 310.00/312.00 342.00/344.00 375.50/377.50 404.50/406.50 (C1osing Mar 23) 1715 311.00/313.00 343.50/345.50 377.00/379.00 406.00/408.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.31% 8.03% 7.53% 7.28% 7.11% 7.02% 1100 9.39% 8.07% 7.55% 7.28% 7.10% 7.00% 1200 9.53% 8.17% 7.59% 7.33% 7.13% 7.04% 1300 9.49% 8.12% 7.59% 7.31% 7.12% 7.02% 1400 9.58% 8.12% 7.59% 7.31% 7.12% 7.02% 1500 9.68% 8.22% 7.65% 7.36% 7.17% 7.06% 1600 9.78% 8.27% 7.69% 7.39% 7.20% 7.09% 1715 9.87% 8.31% 7.72% 7.41% 7.21% 7.11% (C1osing Mar 23) 1715 9.36% 8.09% 7.61% 7.34% 7.16% 7.08% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.96% 6.89% 6.78% 6.67% 6.59% 6.52% 1100 6.94% 6.87% 6.77% 6.66% 6.58% 6.52% 1200 6.97% 6.90% 6.79% 6.68% 6.59% 6.53% 1300 6.95% 6.88% 6.77% 6.66% 6.58% 6.52% 1400 6.95% 6.88% 6.77% 6.66% 6.58% 6.52% 1500 6.98% 6.91% 6.79% 6.69% 6.60% 6.54% 1600 7.02% 6.95% 6.84% 6.73% 6.64% 6.57% 1715 7.03% 6.96% 6.84% 6.73% 6.64% 6.57% (C1osing Mar 23) 1715 7.02% 6.95% 6.84% 6.73% 6.63% 6.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5750/66.5850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com