Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.40 01.00/01.70 01.00/01.70 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% (Mar 28) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.02% 06.02% 06.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 53.50/54.50 94.00/95.00 129.50/130.50 163.50/165.50 1100 54.50/55.00 94.25/95.25 130.25/131.25 165.00/166.00 1200 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 129.50/131.50 164.00/166.00 1300 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 129.50/131.50 164.00/166.00 1400 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 129.25/131.25 163.50/165.50 1500 53.00/55.00 93.00/95.00 128.50/130.50 163.00/165.00 1600 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 129.50/131.50 164.00/166.00 1715 54.00/56.00 94.00/96.00 130.00/132.00 164.50/166.50 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 53.00/55.00 93.00/95.00 128.50/130.50 162.50/164.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.00/205.00 239.00/241.00 272.50/274.50 312.00/314.00 1100 204.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 273.50/275.50 313.00/315.00 1200 204.00/206.00 240.50/242.50 274.00/276.00 313.00/315.00 1300 203.00/205.00 239.00/241.00 272.50/274.50 311.50/313.50 1400 203.50/205.50 239.50/241.50 273.25/275.25 312.00/314.00 1500 202.00/204.00 237.50/239.50 271.00/273.00 310.00/312.00 1600 203.00/205.00 238.50/240.50 272.00/274.00 311.00/313.00 1715 203.50/205.50 239.50/241.50 273.00/275.00 312.00/314.00 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 201.50/203.50 237.50/239.50 271.00/273.00 310.00/312.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 344.50/346.50 378.50/380.50 407.50/409.50 440.50/442.50 1100 345.00/347.00 378.00/380.00 407.00/409.00 439.50/441.50 1200 345.00/347.00 378.00/380.00 407.00/409.00 440.50/442.50 1300 344.00/346.00 377.50/379.50 406.50/408.50 439.50/441.50 1400 344.00/346.00 377.00/379.00 406.00/408.00 439.00/441.00 1500 342.00/344.00 375.50/377.50 404.50/406.50 437.50/439.50 1600 343.00/345.00 376.50/378.50 405.50/407.50 438.50/440.50 1715 344.00/346.00 377.50/379.50 406.50/408.50 439.50/441.50 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 342.00/344.00 375.50/377.50 404.50/406.50 01.00/02.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.22% 8.50% 7.84% 7.52% 7.32% 7.20% 1100 10.36% 8.52% 7.88% 7.57% 7.35% 7.22% 1200 10.30% 8.49% 7.86% 7.54% 7.35% 7.24% 1300 10.30% 8.49% 7.86% 7.54% 7.31% 7.19% 1400 10.31% 8.50% 7.85% 7.52% 7.33% 7.21% 1500 10.22% 8.46% 7.81% 7.50% 7.29% 7.16% 1600 10.31% 8.50% 7.87% 7.55% 7.32% 7.18% 1715 10.40% 8.54% 7.90% 7.56% 7.33% 7.21% (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 9.87% 8.31% 7.72% 7.41% 7.21% 7.11% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 7.04% 6.92% 6.80% 6.71% 6.64% 1100 7.14% 7.06% 6.93% 6.79% 6.70% 6.62% 1200 7.15% 7.06% 6.92% 6.79% 6.70% 6.63% 1300 7.10% 7.02% 6.90% 6.78% 6.69% 6.61% 1400 7.13% 7.04% 6.91% 6.78% 6.68% 6.61% 1500 7.08% 7.00% 6.87% 6.76% 6.67% 6.60% 1600 7.10% 7.02% 6.89% 6.77% 6.68% 6.61% 1715 7.12% 7.04% 6.91% 6.78% 6.69% 6.62% (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 7.03% 6.96% 6.84% 6.73% 6.64% 6.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5400/66.5500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com