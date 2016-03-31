Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 16.00/21.70 01.00/02.00 15.00/20.00 17.58% 05.50% 20.61% (Mar 29) 1000 02.00/03.40 01.00/01.70 01.00/01.70 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.50/35.50 73.50/75.50 109.00/111.00 143.50/145.50 1100 32.50/34.50 72.50/74.50 108.00/110.00 142.00/144.00 1200 32.50/34.50 72.50/74.50 108.00/110.00 142.50/144.50 1300 31.00/33.00 71.00/73.00 106.00/108.00 140.00/142.00 1400 31.00/33.00 70.50/72.50 106.00/108.00 140.00/142.00 1500 30.50/32.50 70.00/72.00 105.50/107.50 139.50/141.50 1600 30.50/32.50 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 139.00/141.00 1715 30.50/32.50 70.00/72.00 105.50/107.50 139.50/141.50 (C1osing Mar 29) 1715 54.00/56.00 94.00/96.00 130.00/132.00 164.50/166.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 182.50/184.50 218.00/220.00 251.00/253.00 290.00/292.00 1100 181.00/183.00 216.00/218.00 249.00/251.00 288.00/290.00 1200 181.50/183.50 217.00/219.00 250.00/252.00 289.00/291.00 1300 178.50/180.50 213.50/215.50 246.50/248.50 285.00/287.00 1400 178.50/180.50 214.00/216.00 247.00/249.00 285.50/287.50 1500 178.50/180.50 213.50/215.50 246.00/248.00 284.50/286.50 1600 177.50/179.50 212.50/214.50 245.00/247.00 283.50/285.50 1715 178.00/180.00 213.00/215.00 246.00/248.00 284.50/286.50 (C1osing Mar 29) 1715 203.50/205.50 239.50/241.50 273.00/275.00 312.00/314.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 322.00/324.00 355.50/357.50 384.50/386.50 417.50/419.50 1100 320.00/322.00 353.00/355.00 382.00/384.00 415.00/417.00 1200 321.00/323.00 354.00/356.00 383.00/385.00 416.00/418.00 1300 316.50/318.50 349.50/351.50 378.50/380.50 411.50/413.50 1400 317.00/319.00 350.00/352.00 379.00/381.00 412.00/414.00 1500 316.00/318.00 348.50/350.50 377.50/379.50 410.00/412.00 1600 315.00/317.00 348.00/350.00 377.00/379.00 409.50/411.50 1715 316.00/318.00 349.00/351.00 378.00/380.00 410.50/412.50 (C1osing Mar 29) 1715 344.00/346.00 377.50/379.50 406.50/408.50 439.50/441.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.46% 7.12% 6.93% 7.83% 6.76% 6.72% 1100 7.29% 7.04% 6.87% 6.77% 6.71% 6.66% 1200 7.28% 7.03% 6.87% 6.79% 6.72% 6.69% 1300 7.01% 6.90% 6.75% 6.67% 6.62% 6.59% 1400 7.00% 6.86% 6.75% 6.67% 6.62% 6.61% 1500 6.91% 6.82% 6.72% 6.65% 6.62% 6.59% 1600 6.91% 6.81% 6.69% 6.63% 6.58% 6.56% 1715 6.91% 6.82% 6.72% 6.65% 6.60% 6.57% (C1osing Mar 29) 1715 10.40% 8.54% 7.90% 7.56% 7.33% 7.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.68% 6.65% 6.56% 6.47% 6.41% 6.37% 1100 6.64% 6.61% 6.52% 6.43% 6.37% 6.34% 1200 6.66% 6.63% 6.54% 6.45% 6.39% 6.35% 1300 6.57% 6.54% 6.45% 6.37% 6.32% 6.29% 1400 6.59% 6.55% 6.47% 6.38% 6.33% 6.30% 1500 6.56% 6.53% 6.44% 6.35% 6.30% 6.27% 1600 6.53% 6.50% 6.42% 6.34% 6.29% 6.26% 1715 6.56% 6.53% 6.44% 6.36% 6.31% 6.27% (C1osing Mar 29) 1715 7.12% 7.04% 6.91% 6.78% 6.69% 6.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.3700/66.3800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com