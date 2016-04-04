Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 09.00/15.60 08.00/14.00 01.10/01.60 09.91% 11.01% 06.06% (Mar 30) 1000 16.00/21.70 01.00/02.00 15.00/20.00 17.58% 05.50% 20.61% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.00/31.00 68.00/70.00 103.00/105.00 136.50/138.50 1100 29.00/31.00 68.00/70.00 102.50/104.50 136.00/138.00 1200 29.00/31.00 68.00/70.00 102.50/104.50 136.00/138.00 1300 29.00/31.00 67.50/69.50 102.50/104.50 136.00/138.00 1400 29.00/31.00 67.50/69.50 102.50/104.50 136.00/138.00 1500 29.00/31.00 67.75/69.75 102.50/104.50 136.00/138.00 1600 29.00/31.00 68.00/70.00 103.00/105.00 136.50/138.50 1715 29.00/31.00 68.00/70.00 103.00/105.00 136.50/138.50 (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 30.50/32.50 70.00/72.00 105.50/107.50 139.50/141.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.50/176.50 209.50/211.50 242.00/244.00 280.00/282.00 1100 174.00/176.00 209.00/211.00 241.50/243.50 279.50/281.50 1200 174.00/176.00 209.00/211.00 241.50/243.50 279.50/281.50 1300 174.00/176.00 209.00/211.00 242.00/244.00 280.00/282.00 1400 174.00/176.00 209.00/211.00 242.00/244.00 280.00/282.00 1500 174.00/176.00 209.00/211.00 241.50/243.50 280.00/282.00 1600 175.00/177.00 210.50/212.50 243.50/245.50 282.00/284.00 1715 175.00/177.00 210.50/212.50 243.50/245.50 282.00/284.00 (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 178.00/180.00 213.00/215.00 246.00/248.00 284.50/286.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 311.00/313.00 344.00/346.00 372.50/374.50 405.00/407.00 1100 310.50/312.50 343.50/345.50 372.00/374.00 404.50/406.50 1200 310.50/312.50 343.50/345.50 372.00/374.00 404.50/406.50 1300 311.00/313.00 344.00/346.00 372.50/374.50 405.00/407.00 1400 311.00/313.00 344.00/346.00 372.00/374.00 404.00/406.00 1500 311.50/313.50 344.00/346.00 372.50/374.50 405.00/407.00 1600 313.00/315.00 346.00/348.00 374.50/376.50 407.00/409.00 1715 313.50/315.50 346.50/348.50 375.00/377.00 407.50/409.50 (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 316.00/318.00 349.00/351.00 378.00/380.00 410.50/412.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.85% 6.75% 6.64% 6.57% 6.52% 6.51% 1100 6.85% 6.74% 6.61% 6.54% 6.50% 6.49% 1200 6.84% 6.74% 6.61% 6.54% 6.50% 6.49% 1300 6.83% 6.71% 6.61% 6.55% 6.51% 6.50% 1400 6.84% 6.71% 6.62% 6.56% 6.52% 6.50% 1500 6.85% 6.73% 6.62% 6.55% 6.51% 6.50% 1600 6.85% 6.76% 6.65% 6.58% 6.55% 6.55% 1715 6.85% 6.75% 6.65% 6.58% 6.55% 6.54% (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 6.91% 6.82% 6.72% 6.65% 6.60% 6.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.49% 6.46% 6.37% 6.30% 6.24% 6.22% 1100 6.47% 6.44% 6.36% 6.29% 6.23% 6.21% 1200 6.47% 6.44% 6.36% 6.28% 6.23% 6.21% 1300 6.49% 6.46% 6.37% 6.30% 6.24% 6.22% 1400 6.50% 6.47% 6.38% 6.30% 6.24% 6.21% 1500 6.48% 6.47% 6.38% 6.30% 6.25% 6.22% 1600 6.54% 6.51% 6.42% 6.34% 6.28% 6.25% 1715 6.53% 6.51% 6.42% 6.35% 6.29% 6.26% (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 6.56% 6.53% 6.44% 6.36% 6.31% 6.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.2500/66.2600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com