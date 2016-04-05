Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.05% 06.05% 06.05% (Mar 31) 1000 09.00/15.60 08.00/14.00 01.10/01.60 09.91% 11.01% 06.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.50 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 134.50/136.50 1100 27.75/29.75 66.25/68.25 101.00/103.00 134.75/136.75 1200 28.00/29.00 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 134.50/136.50 1300 27.50/29.00 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 134.00/136.00 1400 27.50/29.00 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 134.00/136.00 1500 27.50/29.00 65.50/67.50 100.00/102.00 133.50/135.50 1600 27.75/29.25 65.75/67.75 100.25/102.25 133.75/135.75 1715 28.00/29.00 65.50/67.50 100.00/102.00 133.50/135.50 (C1osing Mar 31) 1715 29.00/31.00 68.00/70.00 103.00/105.00 136.50/138.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 172.50/174.50 207.50/209.50 240.50/242.50 278.50/280.50 1100 172.75/174.75 207.75/209.75 240.25/242.25 278.50/280.50 1200 172.50/174.50 207.50/209.50 240.50/242.50 278.50/280.50 1300 172.00/174.00 206.50/208.50 238.50/240.50 276.50/278.50 1400 172.00/174.00 206.50/208.50 238.50/240.50 276.50/278.50 1500 171.50/173.50 206.00/208.00 238.50/240.50 276.50/278.50 1600 171.75/173.75 206.25/208.25 239.00/241.00 277.50/279.50 1715 171.50/173.50 206.50/208.50 239.50/241.50 277.50/279.50 (C1osing Mar 31) 1715 175.00/177.00 210.50/212.50 243.50/245.50 282.00/284.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 310.00/312.00 343.00/345.00 371.50/373.50 404.00/406.00 1100 310.50/312.50 343.50/345.50 372.50/374.50 405.00/407.00 1200 310.00/312.00 343.00/345.00 371.50/373.50 404.00/406.00 1300 308.00/310.00 341.00/343.00 369.50/371.50 402.00/404.00 1400 307.50/309.50 340.50/342.50 369.00/371.00 401.50/403.50 1500 308.00/310.00 341.00/343.00 369.50/371.50 402.00/404.00 1600 309.00/311.00 342.00/344.00 370.50/372.50 403.00/405.00 1715 309.00/311.00 342.00/344.00 370.50/372.50 403.00/405.00 (C1osing Mar 31) 1715 313.50/315.50 346.50/348.50 375.00/377.00 407.50/409.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.77% 6.67% 6.58% 6.52% 6.49% 6.48% 1100 6.83% 6.70% 6.60% 6.54% 6.51% 6.49% 1200 6.78% 6.68% 6.59% 6.53% 6.50% 6.49% 1300 6.72% 6.64% 6.56% 6.51% 6.48% 6.45% 1400 6.74% 6.65% 6.58% 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 1500 6.73% 6.64% 6.54% 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 1600 6.78% 6.66% 6.55% 6.50% 6.47% 6.46% 1715 6.77% 6.63% 6.54% 6.49% 6.47% 6.46% (C1osing Mar 31) 1715 6.85% 6.75% 6.65% 6.58% 6.55% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.47% 6.44% 6.36% 6.29% 6.24% 6.21% 1100 6.48% 6.46% 6.38% 6.31% 6.26% 6.24% 1200 6.48% 6.45% 6.38% 6.30% 6.25% 6.22% 1300 6.43% 6.41% 6.33% 6.27% 6.21% 6.19% 1400 6.44% 6.42% 6.34% 6.27% 6.22% 6.20% 1500 6.44% 6.42% 6.34% 6.28% 6.22% 6.20% 1600 6.45% 6.44% 6.36% 6.29% 6.24% 6.21% 1715 6.46% 6.44% 6.36% 6.29% 6.24% 6.21% (C1osing Mar 31) 1715 6.53% 6.51% 6.42% 6.35% 6.29% 6.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.1975/66.2075 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com